Image

6:36 AM / Saturday October 14, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
13 Oct 2023

Three reasons millennials should consider electing legal plans through their employer

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 13, 2023 Category: Color Of Money Posted by:

BPT

Life is filled with moments, both big and small, when legal support can make a difference. Despite the widely held notion that legal representation is only useful for a “run-in” or unexpected conflict with the law, legal services can be used for a broad range of situations, from buying a new home to getting married — all while saving you time, money, and stress.

Despite the benefits and use cases, however, legal plans are massively underutilized by U.S. employees, MetLife’s Legal Access Study found that while a majority (67%) of U.S. employees say they have experienced a legal situation in the last five years, only 7% have sought legal representation. For millennial employees, many of whom are approaching major life milestones, only 2% have enrolled in legal plans offered through work, despite 18% having access to this benefit.

As the millennial generation approaches mid to late adulthood, having access to a network of experienced attorneys and digital tools can help them navigate pivotal junctures with greater ease and confidence. This offers added peace of mind and can effectively improve holistic well-being – in fact, MetLife research found that millennials who own an employer-provided legal plan are 66% more likely to be holistically healthy.

Here are three major life events millennials often face and how legal plans can provide guidance and support:

1. Growing (and protecting) your wealth

As millennials advance further into their careers, many will begin earning larger paychecks. Though this is a welcome change, building wealth requires additional financial security. One of the best ways to safeguard is through a legal plan, which can provide support for a range of financial matters, including homebuying, estate planning, tax prep, identity theft and more. Unlike other benefits that are reactive — or mostly useful after a need arises — legal plans are a proactive tool that millennials can use to protect what’s next in their lives.

2. Getting married

From getting engaged to saying, “I do,” it’s easy for couples to forget about the less exciting, however vital, legal considerations associated with marriage. Legal plans can help with these formalities by assisting with everything from developing a prenuptial agreement to facilitating the tedious process of getting a name changed after tying the knot. For same-sex couples, for whom this process is even more nuanced and complex, legal plans can be particularly helpful as experienced attorneys navigate local laws while advocating on the couples’ behalf.

3. Starting and caring for your family

Legal plans can support family planning at all stages of life, from welcoming a new baby to sending kids off to college to caring for aging parents. For new parents, this could include navigating complicated processes like adoption or surrogacy. As life goes on, legal plans offer guidance for financing a child’s education and navigating student loans, issues around guardianship or helping a college-age child with an out-of-state traffic ticket. Further down the road, an attorney may come in handy when caring for aging parents by reviewing complicated nursing home agreements or estate planning documents. Many millennials also fall in the “sandwich” category, made up of those who care for children and parents simultaneously. For individuals juggling multiple priorities, knowing legal experts are ready and available to assist when they need it can also help provide necessary relief and emotional support day to day.

Having tailored support through legal plans can help millennials face life’s major moments with greater ease, reduced costs and added peace of mind.

To learn about MetLife legal plans and how this benefit can support your unique legal needs, visit: https://www.legalplans.com/.

Related Posts

Millennials: Help boost your financial health this open enrollment with benefits New survey shows many love their pets more than people Millennials say they want to save for retirement, but a third aren’t doing it
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Travel

Five reasons to travel to Rapid City, South Dakota, this fall

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email BPT There is no better season to travel than fall, especially to Rapid City, South...

Health

What does thriving after a breast cancer diagnosis look like?

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email Eight ways to live your best life during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and beyond By:...

Sports

Unstoppable Simone Biles wraps up world championships comeback with 2 more gold medals

October 13, 2023

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: United States’ Simone Biles celebrates winning the gold medal during the women’s all-round...

Sun Report

Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced to nearly 5 years on state charge for role in George Floyd’s death

August 13, 2023

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: Tou Thao leaves the courtroom after his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District...

Oasis

Chaos or community reexamined

September 1, 2023

Tweet Email Around 250,000 people showed up on the National Mall in Washington DC last Saturday to...

Technology

Looking to pursue a career in a growing field? Why cybersecurity should top your list

October 13, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Whether you’re in school, just graduating, or seeking a career change, your best bet...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff