The Business Corner: 10-year-old entrepreneur Akai holds pop-up at ShopRite

By Teresa Lundy

Teresa M. Lundy

Recently, I had a chance to experience a homemade barbecue sauce, and thought to myself, ‘this is some really good sauce.’ Finding out that a young entrepreneur created this product was also a sign of good things to come.

Akai Clarke-Perry, 10, has been selling her homemade barbecue sauce to friends and family for some time – but now everyone can get it.

In the past week, Akai’s Drip Sauce held a pop-up at Brown’s ShopRite on Fox Street in North Philadelphia.

For this edition of The Business Corner, I interviewed Akai about her business and future plans.

The following is an excerpt from our interview:

What is the name of your company?

The company name is Go Green Kai Enterprises. The product is Akai’s Drip Sauce. It comes in two flavors, spicy and sweet.

Tell us about the sustainable packaging.

The bottles are 100% recyclable, reusable, and BPA free. This is about saving the planet.

How long does it take you to make the sauce?

15-30 minutes, depending on how much I am making in that batch.

Last week, how many bottles did you sell the day your product was available in ShopRite?

150 bottles. We are also requesting reviews so we can continue to improve our product.

Why did you think it was important to work with Jeff Brown and ShopRite?

I want to get my sauce across every table in the world, and this is just the beginning. This is a part of my plan to increase the reach of the product. I appreciate the opportunity to partner with Jeff Brown and I look forward to working with him in the future.

What are your plans for the next few years of the business?

I am going to keep making and selling the barbecue sauce! I like selling it and hearing feedback from customers. We may look at other business ideas in the future, such as opening a café and offering more products where we can provide customers a good experience.

How can people find your company on social media?

@gogreenkai – Instagram

How can someone place an order?

By email at [email protected] or phone at (267) 738-5586.

How are you doing in school?

I have straight A’s. I go to Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School. My favorite subject is math.

What are your friends saying about the barbecue sauce?

My friends are saying the barbecue sauce is really good. They keep buying the sauce, and they are my biggest supporters. Everybody wants to try the sauce which makes me feel good.

Who are some of your role models?

My mom, Altia Clarke, my grandma and my aunt.

What advice would you give someone who wants to start their own business?

I would tell them to keep doing what you like. If you like it, follow your dreams. If you are not where you want to be, keep going slow and you will get there soon.

Also, Keep dreaming. Keep your head up high. Keep God first.

Is there anything else you want people to know?

I do more things than just making the barbecue sauce. I play the violin, I dance, I swim and play basketball.

What would you tell other young people watching your journey?

I hope kids who always wanted to do something, but were shy or dismissed it, realize they can do anything they want.

It is important to stay well rounded and surround yourself with positivity.

Teresa M. Lundy is the principal and founder of TML Communications, a strategic public relations, crisis communications and community engagement firm serving corporations, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies.

Follow Teresa on Twitter at: @TeresaMLundy