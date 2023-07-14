Image

1:24 AM / Saturday July 15, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
14 Jul 2023

State grant program returns for one month — may offer customers up to $5,000 for past-due water bills

July 14, 2023 Category: Color Of Money

The LIHWAP grant program has reopened and will be accepting applications through August 11, 2023.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), ad-ministered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services reopened, is re-opening today, July 10, 2023 and may provide up to $5,000 for Philadelphia Water Department customers towards delinquent water bills.

Applications will be accepted through August 11, 2023.

LIHWAP is a temporary assistance program created by the American Rescue Plan Act. Philadelphia customers received over $13 million in relief during the initial application period. LIHWAP can help households that are in emergency situations maintain essential water access. Crisis situations include:

    –Past-due water bills

    –Water service shutoffs

    –Threat of water service shutoffs in the next 60 days

To qualify, applicants must meet income requirements and have a crisis situation with water service. Customers do not have to repay the grant amounts and do not need to have a shutoff notice. 

Learn more about LIHWAP, visit: www.dhs.pa.gov/waterhelpwww.dhs.pa.gov/waterhelp.

The Philadelphia Water Department is encouraging customers who have past-due bills to learn more and apply on the state’s Dept. of Human Services website at: www.dhs.pa.gov/waterhelp or through a Compass account. Assistance with applications is also available at the state’s Philadelphia County Assistance Offices. 

Philadelphia Water Department customer assistance

In addition to locking in lower monthly bills, customers enrolled in the Tiered Assistance Program (TAP) can take advantage of a Debt Forgiveness program.

A single application is available for all water bill assistance programs, including the Senior Citizen Discount and the Special Hardship exception for TAP applicants with incomes exceeding guidelines. Special Hardship is offered to those experiencing job loss, serious illness, and other difficulties.

Payment agreements with lower down payments and extended repayment schedules were introduced during the pandemic and may be available for customers who do not qualify for assistance.

To address unpaid bills, customers should visit the Philadelphia Water Department customer assistance site or call: (215) 685-6300 now to request a payment agreement.

