Ready to jumpstart your STEM career? A biological sciences or biochemistry degree can help

BPT

If you haven’t considered a STEM career, now may be the time to explore your options. Advancements in recent years have highlighted the need for positions in science and medicine, resulting in an industry boom and a growing job market for potential STEM program graduates.

Two burgeoning career paths in STEM are biological sciences and biochemistry.

What is biological science? Biochemistry?

Biological sciences comprise several branches of biology, including environmental studies, genetics, botany, and microbiology. Biological scientists study living organisms and the environment.

Biochemistry, on the other hand, focuses on a wide array of subjects, such as basic chemistry, the properties and function of biomolecules, and the mechanisms of cellular function and living organisms. This knowledge has several applications, from developing medicines to creating new, disease-resistant variants of common crops.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment for both of these industries is promising. Employment for biological technicians is forecast to grow 7% through 2030. This translates to an average of about 11,800 job openings each year over the next decade. As a biological scientist, you can expect to earn a median annual wage of $85,290 (BLS).

For those entering the field of biochemistry, the job market is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 5%. In 2020, there were 34,800 biochemistry jobs, and you can expect to earn an average salary of $94,270 per year.

How can I enter these STEM fields?

If you want to get in on the ground floor of these growing career fields, consider a bachelor’s degree in either biological sciences or biochemistry.

A Bachelor of Science in biological sciences helps you develop a valuable and broad understanding of many disciplines in biology. Because of the flexibility of this degree, you can enter several industries through an entry-level biological services position.

Industries that offer the highest level of employment for biological scientists, according to BLS, include the federal executive branch, scientific research and development services, academia, pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing and management, scientific and technical consulting services.

Specific career paths could include:

* Dentist

* Environmental protection technician

* Forensic science technician

* Nursing

* Physical therapist

* Pharmacologist

* Zoologist

* Veterinarian

* High School teacher

A Bachelor of Science in biochemistry can prepare you for a career in science or medicine. According to U.S. News, a degree in this field can prepare you for several professions, including:

* Agricultural scientist

* Biochemist

* Biological or biomedical engineer

* Chemical engineer

* Federal regulator of biochemical products

* Food researcher and developer

* Laboratory technician

* Pharmaceutical researcher

* Process engineer

* Science writer

After receiving a bachelor’s in biochemistry, you’ll also be prepared for several full-time entry-level positions in STEM, research, or education. You can also begin a postgraduate health program to expand your job prospects.

Ready to get to work?

If advancing your career in science or medicine is your goal, consider a career in either biological sciences or biochemistry. Arizona State University offers online degree programs in these areas to take your career to the next level. Recognized as the nation’s most innovative university, ASU Online brings coursework to life through immersive science labs and digital experiences.

To learn more about ASU Online biological sciences and biochemistry programs, visit: www.ASUOnline.asu.edu.