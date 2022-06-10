Image

8:01 AM / Monday June 13, 2022

10 Jun 2022

Philadelphia’s young Black businesswomen attend the first See Opportunity And Rise conference

June 10, 2022 Category: Color Of Money Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Scenes from the SOAR Conference at the Loews Hotel (Photos courtesy Crystal Bailey)

By Afea Tucker

Philadelphia native Crystal Bailey hosted the first installment of the See Opportunity And Rise (SOAR) Conference at the Loews Hotel in Philadelphia last Saturday. 

“My inspiration was my connection to women,” said Bailey, event producer at Crystal Bailey Event Planning. “Knowing that I can help other women walk in her purpose is what motivated me to put this event together.”

Bailey has been in the event planning business for 15 years and started sharing her story through public speaking opportunities nearly three years ago.

Over 300 women gathered for the SOAR Conference to network, shop, share a meal, some laughter, and embrace true sisterhood. The conference also highlighted several local Black women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.

From left: Toya Wright, Ronne Brown, and Crystal Bailey.

“SOAR stands for See Opportunity And Rise,” Bailey said. “Letting women know that opportunities are endless, and they can rise to the top if they seek them.”

Crystal Bailey and Milan of Milano Di Rouge

Several nationally known social media influencers, reality TV personalities and celebrity guests visited the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection to attend the SOAR conference.

When asked how she managed to fill the room with hundreds of businesswomen and high-profile ladies Bailey said, “It was all about relationships,” which is one of the things she promoted during the day’s event. 

“I have had business relationships with them, personal relationships with them, and client relationships,” she said. “I have produced events for Milano and Sierra Gates. I always admired Toya’s humility and wanted to work with her.”

Sierra Gates

Reality stars Toya Wright and Sierra Gates were the conference’s headliners, and other featured speakers included influencers Milan of Milano Di Rouge and Ronne Brown.

Image

“My goal was to help women find their purpose and or take their purpose to the next level with the tools to be the best version of themselves and more successful,” Bailey said. “SOAR will go on tour at the top of 2023.”

