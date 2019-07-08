Image

4:43 AM / Thursday July 11, 2019

Visit Dorchester
8 Jul 2019

Nikki Fortune’s “Hustle,” a story of generations

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 8, 2019 Category: Color Of Money Posted by:

By Monica Peters

Meet Chesilhurst, New Jersey native Nikki Fortune.

Fortune is the author of the novel Hustle inspired by the life of her late great-aunt Clara Johnson.

Image

Hustle isn’t a nod to street culture but is actually a real town in Virginia where both Fortune’s great-aunt Clara and grandmother, Ernestine Jefferson, lived before migrating to Philadelphia for a better life.

“My Aunt Clara passed away last year at the age of 94.  She still lived alone, still had all her faculties and was financially independent. She was the matriarch of our family,” says Fortune who now resides in Long Island, New York.

Fortune, now 49-years-old, was a teenage mother herself.  One of her regrets for a long time was that she did not complete college.  She attended Morgan State University majoring in communications but ultimately had to focus on raising her child.

“I had my daughter when I was 19. I had to make some money.  That was the bottom line,” said Fortune who dropped out in her sophomore year.

“I got healed three years ago from not having a college degree.”

Although it was difficult being a teenage mother, Fortune realized that it was a blessing to add another generation to her family.

Fortune notes that many young daughters today don’t realize they stand on the shoulders from the foundation the women in the family have laid.

“She [Aunt Clara] was so awesome, so resilient. She embodies a lot of what is missing in our community today. I wanted to highlight her so that her legacy will live on,” said Fortune.

Fortune now has two grown children–a twenty and a thirty-year-old.  She is also the grandmother to an 11-year-old.

Fortune, a beauty marketing executive, makes it clear that although the book is inspired by her aunt, it is fictional.  

“It’s fiction based on fact.”

It took the author, who now lives in Long Island, NY,  ten months to publish the book. However, it was her friend Desi P. Shelton, who decided to write a play about the life of her Aunt Clara.

Shelton began writing the play for stage before reading the book. The theater production debuted in Philadelphia as a community show at the Independence Seaport Museum on Mother’s Day  to a sold-out audience. The show was followed by a Q&A session on how the production could be tweaked for it’s official Philadelphia run in September 2019.

Fortune gives advice to those who may be hesitant to dive into the waters of writing.

She encourages authors to go for it– “Everyone has a story.”

Follow Nikki Fortune on Instagram at instagram.com/hustlethenovel. Follow the stage production at instagram.com/hustlethemusical

Related Posts

SUN Mother’s Day Contest: Win tix to see ‘Hustle the Musical’ on May 12 at Independence Seaport Museum Maya Rudolph to star in live ‘A Christmas Story’ in December ‘Green Book’ – Not our story; his-story, their fiction
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Cuba Gooding Jr. and his legal team tried to get groping charges against the Oscar winning actor dismissed

July 9, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Cuba Gooding Jr. (Photo:Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to MSN, Cuba Gooding...

Seniors

Ask the expert: Vision health as you age

June 28, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Many people expect their eyesight to decline with age – perhaps requiring...

Color Of Money

Nikki Fortune’s “Hustle,” a story of generations

July 8, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email By Monica Peters Meet Chesilhurst, New Jersey native Nikki Fortune. Fortune is the...

Sports

Venus Williams ousted by Coco Gauff, 15, at Wimbledon

July 9, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: United States’ Cori “Coco” Gauff reacts after beating United States’s Venus...

Oasis

Obituary: Rosa Olivia Blanding, mother of WDAS-FM radio personality Frankie Darcell

July 8, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Rosa Olivia Blanding was born August 26, 1935 in Scotland Neck, NC to...

Commentary

Alawfultruth: You have the title and position — now what? Leaders with no vision

July 8, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email By Andrea Lawful Sanders We seem to have quite a few leaders who...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff