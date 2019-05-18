Image

10:44 AM / Saturday May 18, 2019

Visit Dorchester
17 May 2019

Kinsey: $40,800 grant to aid Center in the Park

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 17, 2019 Category: Color Of Money Posted by:

HARRISBURG– State Rep. Stephen Kinsey(D – Dist. 201), said that a $40,800 Senior Community Center Grant has been awarded to the Center in the Park senior center in Philadelphia.

“I’m grateful that this grant has been awarded to make improvements and modernize these facilities,” Kinsey said. “I want to thank Governor Tom Wolf for the ongoing commitment in investing in the future of Philadelphia. With proper funding, this center ensures that our older population ages with grace.”

Center in the Park has a wide variety of offerings that include nutritious meal programs, educational opportunities, transportation services, financial and insurance counseling, exercise programs, and more.

Image

The Pennsylvania Lottery is responsible for funding this project with a total of $2 million being distributed to 49 senior centers throughout the commonwealth.

This announcement takes place during Older Americans Month – a time for the nation to pay tribute to older adults and their contributions to the country and their communities.

For more information on senior community centers, visit aging.pa.gov/SCC.

Related Posts

Evans announces $304,000 grant for The Enterprise Center Brown: Fairmont Park getting $180,000 in state grant for revitalization Please Touch Museum awarded a $300,000 project grant from The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Michael ‘Prince’ Jackson graduated with honors from Loyola Marymount University

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Prince Jackson  (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony On...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Adaptive gardening: Tips and tools for older gardeners

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good tools and tips for senior...

Color Of Money

Former Mayor John Street files lawsuit to stop Mayor Kenney’s real estate assessment increases

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Calls residential real estate assessments ‘taxation without representation’ Former Mayor John F. Street...

Sports

What’s Next? Now that a lucky bounce has sent the Philadelphia 76ers home for the summer, the real work is about to begin

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, center, reacts with teammates after making...

Oasis

Mother Bethel AME Mass Choir presents spring concert “Musical Moments”

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email All are welcome to share in what promises to be a spirit-filled, harmonic...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of May 19

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: The Sun goes through all 12 signs in a year, which...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff