Kinsey: $40,800 grant to aid Center in the Park

HARRISBURG– State Rep. Stephen Kinsey(D – Dist. 201), said that a $40,800 Senior Community Center Grant has been awarded to the Center in the Park senior center in Philadelphia.

“I’m grateful that this grant has been awarded to make improvements and modernize these facilities,” Kinsey said. “I want to thank Governor Tom Wolf for the ongoing commitment in investing in the future of Philadelphia. With proper funding, this center ensures that our older population ages with grace.”

Center in the Park has a wide variety of offerings that include nutritious meal programs, educational opportunities, transportation services, financial and insurance counseling, exercise programs, and more.

The Pennsylvania Lottery is responsible for funding this project with a total of $2 million being distributed to 49 senior centers throughout the commonwealth.

This announcement takes place during Older Americans Month – a time for the nation to pay tribute to older adults and their contributions to the country and their communities.

For more information on senior community centers, visit aging.pa.gov/SCC.