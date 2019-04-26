Image

1:20 AM / Friday April 26, 2019

25 Apr 2019

iHeartMedia Philadelphia names Khary Sharpe general sales manager for Power 99 and 105.3 WDAS FM

April 25, 2019 Category: Color Of Money Posted by:

iHeartMedia announced last week that Khary Sharpe has been named General Sales Manager for Power 99, Philadelphia’s Hip Hop and R&B, and 105.3 WDAS FM, Philly’s Best R&B & Throwbacks, effective immediately.

iHeartMedia Philadelphia has a strong cross-platform presence and includes a number of iconic brands and franchises — both broadcast and digital — encompassing six stations comprised of Urban, CHR, AC and Alt Rock formats. 

Image

iHeartMedia has the leading consumer reach and influence across multiple platforms and delivers more live programming than any other media company. As general sales manager for two of Philadelphia’s top urban format stations, Sharpe will be responsible for team leadership, sales growth and strategic partnerships. He will report to Jeff Moore, senior vice president of sales for iHeartMedia Philadelphia.

“I am thrilled to add Khary to our growing team,” said Moore. “Khary is someone that I’ve admired in the market for a long time and his extensive knowledge of the industry and ability to create and grow relationships with our advertisers on the client level as well as internally will contribute to the work we’re doing in creating a great culture here at iHeartMedia Philly.”

Sharpe joins the Philadelphia Market from Entercom Philadelphia, where he most recently served as the digital sales specialist for WOGL, WBEB and WTDY.

He also served as the digital specialist for WXTU in 2018. Sharpe began his career at Power 99 and is a graduate of Duke University. 

“I’m truly excited to return to where I started my career,” said Sharpe. “It’s a homecoming for me and I’m looking forward to leading and growing these two tremendous market-leading brands and strengthening our ties to the community through strategic partnerships.”

iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Philadelphia market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations, live events, data, and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – with more than 2 billion app downloads and 125 million registered users.

