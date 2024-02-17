How to give your business an inviting local flair using design

BPT

Think of local businesses that feel connected to your community. What comes to mind? Perhaps a retro diner displaying photos from the town’s earlier days, or a sports bar decked out with memorabilia from the local team? What gives a business a distinctly local flair, and how can you infuse this essence into your own business?

For an effective way to transform a business space, consider starting with one of the largest design opportunities: the walls. Walls often offer the largest amount of surface area in a business space and utilizing them properly can have a huge impact. Wallpaper murals are large-scale wall coverings that are customizable in design. Whether you run a hotel, restaurant, bar or any other business, here are some ways incorporating local-inspired art can make a significant impact on your interior decor and customer experience.

Why local murals matter

Locally inspired wall decor is a trend that’s not only visually striking, but also embraces a business’s location. By opting for these murals, you’re not just adorning walls; you’re curating a personalized experience. Visitors appreciate the authenticity and connection that local flair brings to a space. Celebrate your area by adorning your business with images that showcase the local culture, history, and identity. Whether it’s iconic landmarks, historical events or the vibrant local scene, these engaging design elements celebrate the essence of your area.

In a world of ever-increasing competition, businesses, especially in the hospitality industry, need to find ways to stand out and create a memorable experience for their guests. In hotels, restaurants, bars and other hospitality businesses, local murals are a game-changer. They invite guests to immerse themselves in the spirit of the area. From showcasing the scenery to featuring local sports teams, the options are endless.

Here’s how different business types can bring local flair to their establishments:

Bars and clubs: Create a trendy and energetic backdrop for your venue with a local-inspired mural in a bar or nightclub. For sports bars or venues, consider featuring local sports team collages or a blueprint of an iconic local stadium. On accent walls, add displays of local memorabilia, such as jerseys. Hotels or Airbnbs: Welcome your guests with inviting hotel wallpaper murals that elevate the ambiance of their stay. These can be featured in hotel lobbies, rooms and more. Local landmarks, famous landscapes, national parks, and ski trail maps celebrate the best parts of your hotel’s locale. When selecting furniture, consider sourcing from a local designer or supplier to emphasize the local connection. Restaurants: Whether you own a coffee shop, café or fine dining restaurant, murals can create the ideal ambiance, share your restaurant’s history, or highlight the culture behind your cuisine. On other walls, you may want to add pictures of the owners or framed newspaper clips reporting on the business. Museums, points of historic or local interest: Museums can showcase local history and culture, creating an immersive experience for visitors. Antique maps or photo murals can add a touch of historical legacy to your space. Add in framed shadow boxes to display additional local and historical items to engage visitors. Retail: Retail stores can benefit by adding an eye-catching, photo-worthy element to their shop. If you sell locally made products, murals are a great way to highlight their source with pride. This can be done with a map of your city or state, or custom imagery unique to your products, adding a personalized touch that sets you apart.

Breathe life into your business with the vibrant, one-of-a-kind touch of local murals. It’s a transformation that speaks volumes about your business’s personality, adding charm and character that captivates guests and keeps them coming back.

By celebrating the culture and identity of your city or area, you can connect with your customers on a deeper level, enhancing their overall experience and making your business a memorable destination.

By celebrating the culture and identity of your city or area, you can connect with your customers on a deeper level, enhancing their overall experience and making your business a memorable destination.