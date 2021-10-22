Image

Five tips to make holiday shopping easier this year

The holidays are right around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning how you’ll be celebrating this season — from how you’ll decorate your home to what you’ll serve on your table to what gifts you’ll give your loved ones. No matter what you’re preparing this season, one thing is for sure: you’ll have to do some shopping to get everything you need.

No matter when or where you plan to do your holiday shopping, here are five shopping tips to help you stay on budget and find the perfect gift for everyone on your list so you can have the happiest holiday season.

1. Plan ahead

Like most things in life, before you can truly get started you need a plan. Map out your who, what, when, where, and how. Take time to compile who you’re shopping for (don’t forget to include yourself!), what items you need on hand for hosting and attending holiday festivities, when you need to purchase things, where you can get everything on your list, and how you plan to afford it. Staying organized in the beginning will save you time and money in the end.

2. Shop early and save 

Take advantage of early holiday deals so you can stress less later in the season and spend more time enjoying your favorite holiday traditions. There is no need to wait until Black Friday to start your holiday shopping and score the best deals, especially when retailers are offering deals already. In fact, Amazon kicked off its holiday season earlier than ever with Black Friday-worthy deals that you can shop now, with incredible holiday savings across every category. Customers can start scoring deals today at amazon.com/epicdeals.

Image

3. Enlist a guide 

If you need a little extra inspiration this season, checking out holiday gift guides is a great way to find the perfect present for everyone on your list. To help make holiday shopping easier, Amazon unveiled its biggest-ever selection of holiday gift guides including the popular Holiday Toy List, Stocking Stuffer Picks, Customers’ Most-Loved Gifts, among others, as well as its new Holiday Prep Shop, which has everything to help you prepare for the holidays.

4. Unlock membership savings and perks 

Signing up for a store’s loyalty or membership program is a great way to unlock extra savings and perks during the holiday season. Membership programs like Amazon Prime offer customers extra ways to save and enjoy the holidays. With Prime, members can get the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment to make the holiday season more fun and convenient. Perks like fast, free delivery, 30-minute Prime Early Access to Lightning Deals on Amazon.com, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, and more make Prime a great resource during the holidays.

5. Make it easy for others to shop for you and your family 

New this year, Amazon unveiled its all-new Holiday Gift List which helps gift-givers and gift recipients to focus on the joy of the holiday season by taking the guesswork out of gift-giving. With Holiday Gift List, you can easily create and share one list of gift ideas for everyone in your household, conveniently organized by recipient at: www.amazon.com/registries/holiday.

With these tips in hand, you’ll be more than ready for an epic holiday season. Once your shopping is all wrapped up, you can sit back, relax, and truly enjoy everything the holiday season has to offer.

