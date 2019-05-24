Evans to hold free Federal Services and Jobs Fair on June 8

Congressman Dwight Evans (D-3rd Dist.) will hold a free Federal Services and Jobs Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at the Sheet Metal Workers Union Hall, located at 1301 S. Columbus Boulevard.

“This is a great opportunity for Philadelphians to meet with federal agency representatives and/or potential employers,” Evans said. “We’ll also be helping people learn more about veterans’ benefits, Social Security and Medicare. Come meet the experts from federal agencies and learn about federal resources, services and jobs that are available to you.”

Evans advised people who are looking for work to wear business attire to the event and to bring copies of their resume.

Three workshops will be available:

11 a.m.: Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Overview

11:30 a.m.: Social Security, Medicare and YOU – An Overview of Services

Noon: Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Overview

A total of 31 federal agencies, private employers, housing agencies and other organizations will participate, including the Census Bureau, Department of State Philadelphia Passport Agency, SugarHouse Casino, Corporation for National and Community Service, Office of Personnel Management, U.S. Postal Service, Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia Fire Department and the Transportation Security Administration.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Felicia Parker-Cox at Evans’ office at 215-276-0340 or [email protected].