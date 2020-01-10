Discounted access to Amazon Prime for customers on government assistance

BPT

Amazon Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment, including low prices and convenient delivery options. To make Prime even more accessible, Amazon offers a discounted monthly Prime membership for customers on government assistance, including qualifying recipients of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) and Medicaid.

Eligible customers can join Prime for only $5.99/month, allowing them to utilize the many benefits of Prime to help ease the costs of their everyday lives. From single parents working overtime or people with disabilities on a fixed income to families going through a rough time, Prime has provided convenience, time and money savings, and easy discovery of things they need.

What customers are saying

David, a Prime member from Northumberland, Pennsylvania, has limited mobility due to an injury from his days in the military, which makes it harder to get to stores for everyday necessities. He is also the full-time caregiver for his elderly mother. David signed up for the discounted Prime offer when he learned he could enjoy the shopping and entertainment benefits of Prime at a price that was more convenient for his budget — $5.99 per month. With Prime, he can shop from home and get everything his family needs delivered fast.

“At one time, fixed income was an expression. Now, it’s reality,” he said. “Amazon Prime has this discount program that allows me to make real small payments instead of getting hit with one big charge once a year. It gives me a little extra money to use every month.”

What Prime offers

Prime members enjoy the following benefits at no additional cost:

* Free one-day delivery: Prime members can enjoy free one-day delivery on more than 10 million items coast-to-coast, with no minimum purchase amount.

* Prime Video: Unlimited access to thousands of award-winning movies and TV episodes including Amazon Originals “The Boys,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

* Amazon Music: Ad-free listening to more than two million songs, plus thousands of playlists and stations.

* Grocery delivery: Prime members get free and fast grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh. Selection includes meat, seafood, produce, snacks, and household essentials, with options for fast one- and two-hour delivery windows in select cities. Prime members who have never shopped grocery delivery from Amazon can request an invitation.

* Prime Reading: Access to more than a thousand books, audiobooks, magazines, comics, children’s books, and more on any device, as well as one free pre-released book a month with Amazon First Reads.

* Early and exclusive access to deals: Exclusive 30-minute early access to select Lightning Deals, plus the ability to shop Prime Day’s deals and savings.

* Amazon Photos: Unlimited, full-resolution photo storage with Amazon Photos to securely store existing photo collections, upload new photos, and access them anytime, anywhere, at no cost.

* Subscribe and save: Prime members can unlock up to 20% off diapers and baby food subscriptions.

To qualify for a discount on Prime, customers with a valid EBT or Medicaid card can visit amazon.com/qualify and enter their information. Qualifying customers can renew their monthly discounted membership every year, for up to four years, with the ability to cancel anytime.

To learn more, sign up for a membership, or try a 30-day free trial, visit: www.amazon.com/qualify.