Image

1:19 AM / Saturday January 21, 2017

PA529
21 Jan 2017

Trump unleashes Twitter attack against civil rights legend

wk-rev_01-22-17a
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 21, 2017 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Rep. John Lewis (D-GA)  (Photo by Bill Z. Foster)

By Steve Peoples

Associated Press

NEW YORK — Days before the national holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and as he got ready to replace the first African American president,  Donald Trump tore into civil rights legend John Lewis for questioning the legitimacy of the Republican billionaire’s White House victory, intensifying a feud with the Black congressman.

Trump tweeted on Saturday that Lewis, (D-Ga.), “should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results.”

The incoming president added: “All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

Lewis, among the most revered leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, suffered a skull fracture during the march in Selma, Alabama, more than a half-century ago and has devoted his life to promoting equal rights for African-Americans.

The weekend clash highlighted the sharp contrast between how many African-American view Trump’s inauguration compared with Barack Obama’s eight years ago.

It also demonstrated that no one is untouchable for scorn from a president with little tolerance for public criticism. Trump has found political success even while attacking widely lauded figures before and after the campaign – a prisoner of war, parents of a slain U.S. soldier, a beauty queen and now a civil rights icon.

Lewis, a 16-term congressman said that he wasn’t attending Trump’s swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol.  This marked the first time he skipped an inauguration since joining Congress three decades ago. He was one of nearly 50 Congresspeople who decided to skip the ceremony, including Philadelphia’s entire congressional delegation.

“You know, I believe in forgiveness. I believe in trying to work with people. It will be hard. It’s going to be very difficult. I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president,” Lewis said in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

“I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton,” Lewis said.

Lewis’ spokeswoman, Brenda Jones, declined to respond to Trump and said the lawmaker’s “opinion speaks for itself.”

“We as a nation do need to know whether a foreign government influenced our election,” she said.

U.S. intelligence agencies have said that Russia, in a campaign ordered by President Vladimir Putin, meddled in the election to help Trump win. After spending weeks challenging that assessment, Trump finally accepted that the Russians were behind the election-year hacking of Democrats. But he also emphasized that “there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines.”

Democrat Clinton received 2.9 million more votes than Trump but lost the Electoral College vote.

Lewis’ Democratic colleagues quickly came to his defense Saturday.

“Let us remember that many have tried to silence @repjohnlewis over the years. All have failed,” tweeted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The Democratic Party of Georgia called on Trump to apologize to Lewis and the people of his district.

“It is disheartening that Trump would rather sing the praises of Vladimir Putin than Georgia’s own living social justice legend and civil rights icon,” state party spokesman Michael Smith said.

Trump’s assertion that Lewis’ district is “falling apart” and “crime infested” is hard to prove.

Georgia’s 5th Congressional District includes the Atlanta metro region, which has a large African-American population. The district is considered one of the nation’s fastest growing areas, but its crime and poverty rates are higher than the national average.

Image

The district has an 8.2 percent unemployment rate and the median household income is about $48,000, according to the Census Bureau.

The area also covers part of the upscale Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead, along with the headquarters for Fortune 500 companies such Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines, Emory University, Georgia Tech, several historically black colleges and universities and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the world’s busiest.

Related Posts

diaspora_02-23-14aLBJ Presidential Library to host Civil Rights Summit to mark 50th Anniversary of Civil Rights Act of 1964 state_03-27-16dRalph David Abernathy III, son of civil rights leader, dead at 56 julian-bondLongtime civil rights activist Julian Bond dead at 75
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Night to Shine – prom experience planned for people with special needs

oasis_01-22-17a

January 20, 2017

On February 10, 2017, from 6–9 PM, Epic Church will host an unforgettable prom experience for 200...

Seniors

New relief for knee pain may be on the horizon

seniors_01-22-17a

January 20, 2017

BPT Innovations in modern medicine have brought many artificial joints and bionic body parts to patients. Although...

Go With The-Flo

Taraji P. Henson is set to star in “Proud Mary”

go-flo_01-22-17a

January 20, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Taraji P. Henson  (Photo: Phil Stafford / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony There’s a lot buzzing...

Style

Should you add color highlights to your or opt for the more popular option—balayage?

style_01-22-17a

January 20, 2017

By Leah Fletcher The reasons women get highlights added to their hair vary. Some women get them...

Color Of Money

Personalized IRS letters nudge uninsured to get coverage

money_01-22-17a

January 20, 2017

By Ricardo Alonzo-Zaldivar associated press WASHINGTON — If you haven’t signed up for health insurance, you may...

Entertainment

PBS honors extraordinary achievements and explores important conversations as part of Black History Month programming

enter_01-22-17a

January 20, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:   Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Assistant Professor Abebaw Gela marvel from the tunnels below...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff