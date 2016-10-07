Image

3:51 PM / Friday October 7, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
7 Oct 2016

Thriller songwriter Rod Temperton dies aged 66 after cancer battle

wk-rev_10-09-16a
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 7, 2016 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Rod Temperton  (Photo courtesy: soulwalking.co.uk)

By Tim Ingham

musicbusinessworldwide.com

Rod Temperton, one of the most successful British pop songwriters of all time, has died aged 66 following a short battle with cancer.

The hugely talented composer wrote Michael Jackson classics including “Off the Wall,” “Rock With You,” “Thriller,” “Baby Be Mine”, “Burn This Disco Out” and “The Lady in My Life”.

The Thriller album has sold in excess of 30m copies in the US, according to the RIAA, and continues to sell more than 100,000 copies a year.

Temperton’s catalogue also includes songs performed by Anita Baker, Aretha Franklin, The Brothers Johnson, George Benson, Herbie Hancock, James Ingram, Michael McDonald and Quincy Jones — whose breakthrough solo album, “The Dude,” Temperton co-wrote.

Temperton’s first break came as co-founder and keyboardist of the pioneering funk/disco band Heatwave, for whom he wrote a string of platinum singles including “Boogie Nights.”

In July, MBW reported that Temperton had signed his catalogue to Warner/Chappell, switching from a previous deal with Rondor Music Publishing, part of Universal Music Publishing Group.

The passing of Rod Temperton was announced Wednesday by Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO of Warner/Chappell.

“Rod Temperton, British composer and musician, died last week at the age of 66 in London following a brief aggressive battle with cancer,” said Platt.

“His funeral was private. He was often referred to as “The Invisible Man.”

Image

“He was the sole writer of multiple successful songs such as “Thriller”, “Off The Wall”, “Rock With You”, “Give Me The Night”, “Sweet Freedom”, “Always & Forever” and “Boogie Nights” to name just a few.

“His family is devastated and request total privacy at this, the saddest of sad times.”

Related Posts

Legendary songwriter Nick Ashford of Ashford and Simpson, dies of throat cancer Gospel star, singer/songwriter Gabriel Hardeman dies at 68 Motown R&B singer, songwriter/record producer Harvey Fuqua dies
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

A Cup of Inspiration: Stop focusing on what you see…

oasis_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  I even took a picture of it to show you how pleasing it was to...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How and when to apply for Social Security retirement benefits

seniors_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, What is the easiest way to apply for my Social Security retirement benefits, and...

Travel

New African American History Museum expected to boost Black tourism in DC

travel_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO: Smithsonian’s Museum of African American History and Culture  (Brian Pirwin / shutterstock) By Barrington M....

Style

Preparing Faux locs with marley hair

style_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

Faux Locs: The look of natural locks minus the time of growing them yourself By Leah Fletcher...

Color Of Money

Tips to stop drafts, save money and improve your home

money_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  The Fireplace Plug blocks energy loss, drafts, noise, odors, insects, and fits most any fireplace....

Entertainment

Bill Nunn, actor/activist in “Do the Right Thing,” dead at 63

enter_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Actor Bill Nunn attends the 25th anniversary screening of ‘Do The Right Thing’ at the...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff