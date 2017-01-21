Image

1:19 AM / Saturday January 21, 2017

PA529
21 Jan 2017

Tamir Rice’s mother upset with Cleveland police probe

Tamir Rice
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 21, 2017 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Tamir Rice  (AP Photo)

Associated Press

CLEVELAND — The mother of Tamir Rice is upset that a police officer who shot and killed her 12-year-old son will again avoid charges in the shooting that contributed to the national outcry over minorities dying at the hands of police.

Cleveland officials said Friday that the rookie patrolman will face internal discipline charges over accusations of lying on his police application, but he won’t face an internal review for his use of force.

The decision comes about a year after county prosecutors decided against pursuing criminal charges in the 2014 shooting against officer Timothy Loehmann.

The U.S. Department of Justice still is reviewing the case.

Loehmann, who is White, fired within seconds of arriving outside a recreation center where the Black boy was playing with a replica Airsoft-type gun that shoots nonlethal plastic pellets.

Loehmann and his partner had gone to the recreation center after a man called 911 to report that a “guy” was pointing a gun at people.

The boy’s mother, Samaria Rice, and her attorney said it’s “disappointing and disheartening” that Loehmann won’t face discipline for his use of force.

She said Loehmann and his partner, Frank Garmback, who was driving the patrol car that skidded to a stop a few feet from Tamir, should be fired.

“I think this process has taken entirely too long,” Rice said.

The city on Friday said disciplinary hearings will be held over the internal charges recommended against both Loehmann and Garmback.

A city spokesman said the officers could face a suspension or be fired.

Loehmann was accused of lying on his Cleveland police application and failing to mention problems he had while working for another police department.

Garmback was accused of driving his cruiser too close to Tamir and failing to report the time he arrived at the scene.

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association said Friday that neither officer did anything wrong that day.

Image

The union said it is reviewing the disciplinary charges and will prepare appropriate defenses for the officers. It said there would be no comment from the officers.

Related Posts

Tamir RiceCleveland settles lawsuit over Tamir Rice shooting for $6M wk-rev_01-03-16aFamily: Charges unlikely in killing of Tamir Rice by police Tamir RiceTamir Rice family lawyer: Prosecutor avoiding accountability
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Night to Shine – prom experience planned for people with special needs

oasis_01-22-17a

January 20, 2017

On February 10, 2017, from 6–9 PM, Epic Church will host an unforgettable prom experience for 200...

Seniors

New relief for knee pain may be on the horizon

seniors_01-22-17a

January 20, 2017

BPT Innovations in modern medicine have brought many artificial joints and bionic body parts to patients. Although...

Go With The-Flo

Taraji P. Henson is set to star in “Proud Mary”

go-flo_01-22-17a

January 20, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Taraji P. Henson  (Photo: Phil Stafford / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony There’s a lot buzzing...

Style

Should you add color highlights to your or opt for the more popular option—balayage?

style_01-22-17a

January 20, 2017

By Leah Fletcher The reasons women get highlights added to their hair vary. Some women get them...

Color Of Money

Personalized IRS letters nudge uninsured to get coverage

money_01-22-17a

January 20, 2017

By Ricardo Alonzo-Zaldivar associated press WASHINGTON — If you haven’t signed up for health insurance, you may...

Entertainment

PBS honors extraordinary achievements and explores important conversations as part of Black History Month programming

enter_01-22-17a

January 20, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:   Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Assistant Professor Abebaw Gela marvel from the tunnels below...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff