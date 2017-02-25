Out-of-service commuter train accident near Philly three hurt, one critical

ABOVE PHOTO: (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

associated press

Officials are investigating an accident involving three out-of-service commuter trains in suburban Philadelphia that injured four people, including a train operator hospitalized in critical condition.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says the Market-Frankford Line trains were traveling near the 69th Street Transportation Center when the accident occurred Tuesday morning.

Scott Sauer, SEPTA’s Assistant GM of system safety, says one train going around the loop rear-ended a train that was stopped on the tracks.

Then, the cars derailed. They didn’t topple over, but leaned over the tracks and officials say they sideswiped the third train involved, which was heading in the opposite direction on a different track.

Officials say two SEPTA train operators are hurt, one critically, and two passengers as well.

It’s unclear why the passengers were still on board, because the train wasn’t in service.

The cause of the crash still isn’t clear, but sources tell CBS 3 it could possibly be a signal issue.

SEPTA adds this is not related to the cracks on the Market-Frankford Line trains found a few weeks back.

Shuttle buses are running between the 69th Street Transportation Center and the 63rd Street Station.

Busch says the second train operator has received medical treatment but he’s unsure of the passengers’ conditions.

CBS 3 contributed to this report.