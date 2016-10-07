Image

3:51 PM / Friday October 7, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
7 Oct 2016

Pennsylvania mayor asked to resign for racist Facebook posts

wk-rev_10-09-16c
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 7, 2016 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  West York Mayor Charles Wasko

Associated Press

YORK, Pa.–The mayor of a small central Pennsylvania town is being asked to resign over racist posts on his Facebook page, including two depicting apes with captions referring to President Barack Obama and his family, and one referring to lynching.

One image from June on the Facebook page of West York Mayor Charles Wasko is of a wagon or wheelbarrow full of orangutans, including the caption, “Aww … moving day at the Whitehouse has finally arrived.’’ The wheelbarrow has the slogan “Kenya or bust’’ on it.

A picture of a grinning chimpanzee doesn’t have a caption, but a comment posted on the mayor’s page Feb. 14 says, “Most think it is Obama’s picture……sorry its Moochelles baby photo’’– an apparent reference to first lady Michelle Obama.

Wasko was elected mayor of the borough of about 4,500 residents, about 100 miles west of Philadelphia, in 2013. Running unopposed as a Republican, he tallied 202 votes, against 78 write-in ballots for other candidates.

Council members on both sides of the political aisle called for Wasko to resign after the York Dispatch first reported the posts Wednesday.

Reached by phone Thursday, Wasko said he is the victim of a “witch hunt,’’ and would provide more details at a later time. He then hung up.

At one point Thursday, the mayor posted on his Facebook page that he refuses to be politically correct, the York Daily Record reported.

Sandra Thompson, who heads an NAACP office in the county, said the posts were “obviously ignorance and racism.’’

Now that they are aware of the posts, “we will be seeking to take action, because his obvious bias against Black people has an effect on all his constituents, which he seems to forget includes Black people,’’ Thompson said.

The borough’s population was about 86 percent white in the 2010 census and 12 percent Black.

Wasko isn’t paid as mayor and votes only to break ties on the council. But he also oversees the police department in the borough, where the acting chief, Matthew Millsaps, said he was “disturbed’’ by the images.

“This in no way reflects the ideology of this department,’’ Millsaps said, noting the department has a Hispanic man and Black woman among its eight officers.

Council President Shawn Mauck said he doesn’t know what to say about the posts. “I kind of want to throw up,’’ he said.

Image

Councilwoman Shelley Metzler was more blunt. “I would punch him in the mouth if I could get away with it,’’ she said.

The council members planned to ask Wasko to resign at their meeting the following Monday.

Related Posts

Head of OC GOP says email sender should resign “I Love Being Black” reaches 1 million Facebook fans Photo: Monica PetersSocial media posts hurting your business? Why some PR professionals lose out on potential customers
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

A Cup of Inspiration: Stop focusing on what you see…

oasis_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  I even took a picture of it to show you how pleasing it was to...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How and when to apply for Social Security retirement benefits

seniors_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, What is the easiest way to apply for my Social Security retirement benefits, and...

Travel

New African American History Museum expected to boost Black tourism in DC

travel_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO: Smithsonian’s Museum of African American History and Culture  (Brian Pirwin / shutterstock) By Barrington M....

Style

Preparing Faux locs with marley hair

style_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

Faux Locs: The look of natural locks minus the time of growing them yourself By Leah Fletcher...

Color Of Money

Tips to stop drafts, save money and improve your home

money_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  The Fireplace Plug blocks energy loss, drafts, noise, odors, insects, and fits most any fireplace....

Entertainment

Bill Nunn, actor/activist in “Do the Right Thing,” dead at 63

enter_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Actor Bill Nunn attends the 25th anniversary screening of ‘Do The Right Thing’ at the...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff