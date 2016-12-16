Image

2:33 PM / Friday December 16, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
16 Dec 2016

Official suspended after racist Obama post to return to job

wk-rev_12-18-16d
December 16, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Clay County Development director Pamela Taylor

 

Associated Press

Image

CLAY, W.Va. — The director of a West Virginia nonprofit group who was placed on leave after making a racist comment about first lady Michelle Obama on Facebook plans to return to her job this month.

Clay County Development director Pamela Ramsey Taylor made the post following Trump’s election, saying: “It will be refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady in the White House. I’m tired of seeing a Ape in heels.”

The Charleston-Gazette reports a letter from the agency’s acting director Leslie McGlothin to the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services says Taylor is on suspension and scheduled to return to work Dec. 23.

The nonprofit provides services to elderly and low-income residents in Clay County. It is funded through state and federal grants and local fees.

