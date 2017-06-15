Image

Nick Gordon arrested on domestic battery charge

ABOVE PHOTO:  Nick Gordon   (Photo: Shutterstock)

Gordon, the former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested by Sanford, Florida police on Saturday.

 

NewsOne .com

Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was arrested on domestic violence charges and false imprisonment, reports ‘People.’

According to the outlet, Gordon was apprehended in Sanford, Florida after his girlfriend filed a police report on Saturday. The report alleged that he physically harmed her and held her captive in their home on Friday, the outlet reported.

CNN said Sanford law enforcement officials found Gordon at a club after the report was filed. He was arrested and remains in police custody.

This isn’t the first time that Nick Gordon has faced domestic violence allegations. In 2015, Bobbi Kristina’s estate filed a $40 million lawsuit accusing him of abusing her and stealing her money before she was discovered unconscious in her home on Jan. 31 of that year.

Brown, the daughter of the late legendary songstress Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, died at an Atlanta hospice on July 26, 2015. According to People, in 2016 he was found civilly liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death and was ordered to pay $36 million to her estate.

SOURCE: People, CNN

