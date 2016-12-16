Image

2:34 PM / Friday December 16, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
16 Dec 2016

NFL star’s killer guilty of manslaughter, not murder

Bounties Saints Players Football
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 16, 2016 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  NFL star Will Smith  (AP Photo)

By Kevin McGill

Associated Press

Image

NEW ORLEANS — The man who killed retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith faces up to 40 years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter, rather than the more serious second-degree murder charge he faced.

Cardell Hayes was found guilty last Sunday night after insisting that he only fired because the popular football star was drunk and violent and had grabbed a gun following their collision in traffic last April.

No one else testified Smith ever held his gun, which was found loaded but unused inside his car.

Smith was a defensive leader on the Saints team that lifted spirits in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. He helped carry the team to a winning season in 2006 and a Super Bowl win four years later.

His death in a dispute over traffic was shocking, even for a city where residents are accustomed to a high rate of homicides.

Hayes, 29, will be sentenced on Feb. 17. He also was convicted of attempted manslaughter for wounding Smith’s wife, Racquel Smith.

A murder conviction would have sent Hayes to prison for life. Now Smith’s family is focused on persuading the judge to deliver a harsh sentence.

“The main focus of Will Smith’s family is to see Mr. Hayes justly sentenced for the murder he so callously committed,” a statement from their publicist said. “Because of the upcoming sentencing hearing, in which Racquel will provide a victim impact statement, she does not feel it is appropriate to comment on the facts of the case at this time.”

Friends and relatives of Hayes, a former semi-pro football player who owns a towing company, left court without commenting Sunday night.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said he would have a news conference on Monday.

Hayes’ defense said Smith’s popularity led to a rush to judgment by police and prosecutors. Assistant District Attorney Laura Rodrigue countered that the defense was trying to smear Smith.

A pathologist report showed Smith was legally drunk that night, after spending time at the city’s annual French Quarter Festival, a bar and two restaurants. He was driving with his wife and another couple, who were traveling with a group of friends in several cars – when his Mercedes SUV may have lightly bumped Hayes’ Hummer.

Smith then drove off, with Hayes in pursuit. Hayes vehemently denied intentionally ramming the SUV moments later – he said he was trying to dial 911 to report a hit-and-run and didn’t realize how close their cars were.

The jury appeared to agree with Hayes on this point, finding him not guilty of aggravated criminal damage to property.

Hayes said he armed himself only after he and his own passenger were accosted by Smith and Richard Hernandez, a passenger in Mercedes.

Hayes also testified that Smith didn’t notice his .45-caliber handgun until Hernandez alerted him to it. And he said he only fired after Smith went back to his car to grab his own gun.

Assistant Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Napoli repeatedly noted that no other witness said Smith was armed, and that Hayes never told investigators he saw a gun in Smith’s hands that night.

“I never gave a full statement to anyone,” Hayes responded.

Napoli said in closing arguments that Smith “was executed” as Hayes fired into his body, once in the side and seven times in the back.

“This young man tried his best, trying to avoid doing what he had to do,” defense attorney John Fuller shouted during his thundering closing, which lasted more than three and a half hours.

Saints coach Sean Payton was in court for the late Sunday verdict. A host of past and present Saints players, including former safety Steve Gleason, current quarterback Drew Brees and former running back Deuce McAllister, also attended the trial.

Related Posts

Michael DunnJordan Davis killing: Michael Dunn found guilty of first degree murder Joe McKnightMan who shot ex-NFL player charged with manslaughter wk-rev_04-17-16aWarrant: Ex-Saints player Will Smith was shot in back, torso
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

The Foreign Mission Board of The National Baptist Convention sets goal to raise 300,000 for the needy

oasis_12-18-16a

December 15, 2016

The Foreign Mission Board of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. which is based in South Philadelphia...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How to create a safe ‘Aging-in-Place’ home

seniors_12-18-16a

December 15, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, My husband and I are thinking about making some modifications to our home so...

Go With The-Flo

The iconic 1974 film, “Foxy Brown” is headed to television as a series starring Meagan Good

go-flo_12-18-16a

December 15, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO: Meagan Good (Photo: Joe Seer / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Nate Parker’s “Birth of a...

Style

This holiday there are countless festive, celebrity-inspired hairstyles for the older woman

style_12-18-16a

December 15, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Taraji P. Henson   (Photo: Tinseltown / shutterstock) By Leah Fletcher As the holidays quickly...

Color Of Money

Thirteen amazing Black-owned software and technology companies

money_12-18-16a

December 16, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Black-owned software and technology company founders Jibril Sulaiman, founder of Pay Sell Co; Ama Marfo,...

Entertainment

John Legend– Legend in La La Land!

LLL d 13 _2548.NEF

December 15, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Keith (John Legend, left) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling, right) in La La Land.  (Photo: Dale...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff