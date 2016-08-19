Image

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
19 Aug 2016

Marion Christopher Barry, son of former D.C. mayor, dies at 36

ABOVE PHOTO: Marion Christopher Barry, the son of the late former Washington Mayor Marion Barry. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The son of late District of Columbia Mayor Marion Barry has died.

Raymone Bain, a spokeswoman for the former mayor’s widow, Cora Masters Barry, said Marion Christopher Barry died early Sunday. He was 36 years old. Bain said she couldn’t comment on the cause of his death.

The elder Barry served four terms as mayor of the nation’s capital before representing the poorest section of the city on the D.C. Council during the last 10 years of his life. He died in November 2014.

Marion C. Barry unsuccessfully ran for his late father’s seat on the D.C. Council in a special election in 2015. He also ran a small construction business.

Cora Masters Barry says in a statement that the news of Barry’s sudden death is “beyond comprehension.”

 

