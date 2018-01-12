Image

12:49 AM / Saturday January 13, 2018

PA529
12 Jan 2018

LeBron James, Diddy join criticism of H&M over sweater ad

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 12, 2018 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  An undated photo of an advertISEMENT for a hoodie by H&M. Clothing giant H&M has apologized Monday, Jan. 8, 2017, and removed an advertising image of a black model in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle.’’ The brand removed the image, but kept in place other designs modeled by white children. (H&M via AP)  (Associated Press)

 

Associated Press

LONDON — NBA star LeBron James, rapper Diddy and other artists have responded with outrage to an advertising image by retailer H&M showing a Black child in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle.”

Image

The retailer has apologized and removed the image, but not before the ad was widely challenged Tuesday on social media as being racist and inappropriate.

James posted a refreshed image showing the model wearing a crown. Diddy posted an image with a sweatshirt revised to read “Coolest king in the world.”

Singer The Weeknd, who has a clothing line at the retailer, says he was “shocked and embarrassed” by the photo and that he would end his ties with the company.

The Swedish-based company says it is sorry the image was taken.

Related Posts

‘Racist’ H&M hoodie ad pulled from online after backlash 23/23 Hype-sight: Comparing LeBron James to Michael Jordan has become a tired conversation LeBron James’ home vandalized with racial slur
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Gayle King said Oprah is not going to be running for President though she is “intrigued”

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Gayle King  (Photo: By JStone / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Planning a royal wedding...

Oasis

Zion Baptist Church gives MLK Award to local heroes for Puerto Rican Rescue Mission

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Zion Baptist Church (2015 ©Google)   In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, many Philadelphians stepped forward...

Food And Beverage

A Fresh Tailgate Menu

January 12, 2018

Quick and tasty ideas for game day ABOVE PHOTO:  Grilled Sausage Skewer Sandwiches Family Features Take your...

Commentary

There are always more victims than one in a police killing

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Erica Garner, 27, the daughter of Eric Garner, who died in New York City police...

Health

Federal pot policy change sparks confusion, crackdown fears

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Shoppers at Medithrive browse cannabis variants on an electronic display during the store’s first day...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 14

January 12, 2018

All Signs: This week the Sun enters Aquarius to stay for four weeks. (This happens only once...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff