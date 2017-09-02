Harvey – How You Can Help

ABOVE PHOTO: A drives moves through flood waters left behind by Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Aransas Pass, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Posted by Loraine Ballard Morrill

Director of News and Community Affairs for iHeartMedia Philadelphia

WDAS

So many of us want to do something to help the people devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Here are some of the best ways to help.

Money is best. That allows relief organizations flexibility to put resources to best use. Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1- 800-RED CROSS. There’s also a desperate need for blood donations. Find the closest drive at http://www.redcrossblood.org/pennjersey.

The Texas Diaper Bank in San Antonio is asking for diapers and wipes. As of this writing – the website was down because of an overwhelming response but you can mail donations to 5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504, San Antonio, Tex., 78238.

The United Way has also announced a way to text a donation: Text UWFLOOD to 41444 to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund

Donations to support The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can be made at helpsalvationarmy.org , by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or texting STORM to 51555.

GoFundMe has created a page with all of its Harvey-related campaigns, including one started by the country singer Chris Young, who donated $100,000, and another created by the president and chief executive of the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce.

YouCaring has a fund-raising page set up by J. J. Watt of the Houston Texans with a goal of $1 million.

Airbnb is waiving service fees for those affected by the disaster and checking in between Aug. 23 and Sept. 1, and can guide users in creating a listing where their home is offered to victims free.

All of the charities listed are legit, but for others, always be sure you know where your aid is going by checking with a charity monitoring organization like GiveWell, Charity Navigator , Charity Watch or the Better Business Bureau.

Now it’s up to you.

