Image

11:46 PM / Saturday September 2, 2017

PA529
2 Sep 2017

Harvey – How You Can Help

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 2, 2017 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  A drives moves through flood waters left behind by Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Aransas Pass, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

 

Loraine Ballard Morrill

Posted by Loraine Ballard Morrill

Director of News and Community Affairs for iHeartMedia Philadelphia

WDAS 

So many of us want to do something to help the people devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Here are some of the best ways to help. 

Money is best.  That allows relief organizations flexibility to put resources to best use.  Text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also visit redcross.org or call 1- 800-RED CROSS.  There’s also a desperate need for blood donations.  Find the closest drive at http://www.redcrossblood.org/pennjersey.

The Texas Diaper Bank in San Antonio is asking for diapers and wipes.  As of this writing – the website was down because of an overwhelming response but you can mail donations to 5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504, San Antonio, Tex., 78238.

The United Way has also announced a way to text a donation: Text UWFLOOD to 41444 to donate to the United Way Flood Relief Fund

Donations to support The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts can be made at helpsalvationarmy.org , by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or texting STORM to 51555.

GoFundMe has created a page with all of its Harvey-related campaigns, including one started by the country singer Chris Young, who donated $100,000, and another created by the president and chief executive of the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce.

YouCaring has a fund-raising page set up by J. J. Watt of the Houston Texans with a goal of $1 million.

Image

Airbnb is waiving service fees for those affected by the disaster and checking in between Aug. 23 and Sept. 1, and can guide users in creating a listing where their home is offered to victims free.

All of the charities listed are legit, but for others, always be sure you know where your aid is going by checking with a charity monitoring organization like GiveWell, Charity Navigator , Charity Watch or the Better Business Bureau. 

Now it’s up to you.

Listen to Loraine on “Insight” which airs on WDAS FM Sundays from 6-7am and on Power 99 FM from 7-7:30am. She also hosts “What’s Going On” on Sundays from 7-7:30am on Mix 106, Radio 104.5 and Q102.

Related Posts

Houston’s poor Black community among Hurricane Harvey’s most vulnerable victims Kevin Hart calls on fellow stars to help with Harvey relief Houston police officer drowns in Hurricane Harvey floods
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Percy “Master P” Miller is rumored to be dating Tameka “Tiny” Harris

September 1, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Percy “Master P” Miller  (Photo: s_bukley / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Music and television...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Exercises that help ease arthritis pain and stiffness

September 1, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What exercises are best suited for seniors with arthritis? I have osteoarthritis in my...

Food And Beverage

Simply Savory Meals

September 1, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Baked Fish Family Features Farm-fresh is what many families desire. Straight from the farm to...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Sept. 3

September 1, 2017

All Signs: Good news! Millions of students will get a celestial blessing this week as they return...

Health

The Save Your Soles Campaign

September 1, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: shutterstock Abington podiatrist promotes preventative diabetes maintenance to stem the tide of amputations in the...

Oasis

God’s about to surprise you!

September 1, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs WWW.DIANNAHOBBS.COM “Get ready for a Holy Ghost surprise,” said my 82-year-old father on the...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff