Image

3:22 PM / Friday April 14, 2017

PA529
14 Apr 2017

Guilty plea wraps up cases against Charleston church shooter

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 14, 2017 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  A note on the sidewalk includes photos of shooting victims of Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC.  (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

By Meg Kinnard

Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C.  — Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof pled guilty to state murder charges Monday, leaving him to await execution in a federal prison and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial.

The self-avowed White supremacist was unapologetic at his federal trial as he listened to days of testimony from survivors. They described in harrowing detail the hail of bullets that began when parishioners closed their eyes to pray during a June 2015 Bible study at the historically Black Mother Emanuel AME Church.

After Monday’s hearing, Roof, 23, will return to a local jail, while technically in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, until he’s transferred to a Bureau of Prisons facility “in short order,” a law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told The Associated Press.

The official spoke on a condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the case.

Dylann Roof
(Courtesy: Charleston Police Dept.)

Roof will be taken to a federal prison in another state, where he will await his execution on charges of hate crimes and obstruction of the practice of religion.

The deal with state prosecutors, who also had been pursuing the death penalty, comes in exchange for a life prison sentence on the state charges.

Roof was convicted late last year of 33 federal charges. He was sentenced to death during a separate proceeding earlier this year. Relatives of each of the nine people killed attended court each day of his federal trial. Some testified with emotion about the voids left by the losses of their loved ones.

Survivors of the shooting also spoke in court, evoking chilling images of the bloody Wednesday night tableau. Jennifer Pinckney, the widow of slain pastor and state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, brought some jurors to tears with her description of how she shielded her young daughter in her husband’s office as the bullets rang out in the nearby fellowship hall.

Image

During his federal trial, Roof was placid and, at times, unapologetic. Twice found competent to stand trial, Roof fired his defense team for the sentencing portion of his proceedings, calling no witnesses or putting up any evidence of his own.

“I have the right to ask you to give me a life sentence, but I’m not sure what good it would do anyway,” Roof told jurors in his closing argument. “I still feel like I had to do it.”

Through their attorneys, some relatives and survivors spoke out when the state plea arrangement was announced by prosecutors last month. Charleston attorney Andy Savage, who represents several of the families, said the arrangement to transfer Roof to a federal institution and away from Charleston “is the preference of all victims that I represent.”

Savage said Felicia Sanders, who watched as both her son and her aunt died in the shootings, summed up her feelings in two words: “Praise God.”

Related Posts

Church shooting suspect’s friend to plead Guilty plea in black cemetery desecration case Jury selection halted in Charleston church shooting
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

The overuse of imaging procedures on the decline since 2008

April 14, 2017

Doctors have been ordering fewer of the most expensive imaging studies The use of high tech imaging...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Coping with ringing in your ears

April 13, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any new treatments you know of that can help with constant ear...

Go With The-Flo

Janet Jackson has split with husband Wissam Al Mana just three months after giving birth

April 13, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Janet Jackson  (Everett Collection / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony After rumors of several hiccups in...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of April 16

April 13, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: This week three celestial changes will occur: the Sun will move into...

Color Of Money

Five mistakes to avoid when buying your first home

April 14, 2017

BPT Buying a home for the first time is comparable to the first time you ride a...

Entertainment

Margaret Avery and Danny Glover join Taraji P. Henson in ‘Proud Mary’ and early teaser wows at CinemaCon

April 14, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Taraji P. Henson in “Smokin’ Aces” (2006) shadowandact “Hidden Figures” is still in some domestic...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff