Girlfriend charged in 2015 tire-slashing outside home of D.A. Seth Williams

ABOVE PHOTO: Seth-Williams (Photo: by H Michael Hammie)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman identified in financial disclosure statements as the girlfriend of Philadelphia district attorney Seth Williams is accused of slashing tires on two of his security cars outside his home last year.

Forty-seven-year-old Stacey Cummings was charged Sunday with criminal mischief and possession of an instrument of a crime in the November 2015 incident.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports charging documents indicate she confessed Wednesday to slashing the tires. She told investigators she cut the tires because she received “very upsetting” information and “reacted poorly.”

It’s unclear what their relationship currently is.

Cummings and her lawyer didn’t return calls for comment from the newspaper. A spokesman for the district attorney’s office also didn’t return a message from the newspaper.

The case is being handled by the Delaware County District Attorney’s office.