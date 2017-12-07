Image

11:28 PM / Thursday December 7, 2017

PA529
7 Dec 2017

Ex-US Rep Brown sentenced to five years in prison for fraud

December 7, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Rep. Corrine Brown

 

associated press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal judge in Florida has sentenced former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown to five years in prison, followed by three years of probation, for fraud and other charges related to a purported charity for poor students that she used as a personal slush fund.

The sentence was handed down in Jacksonville on Monday morning. The 71-year-old Brown will be allowed to turn herself in no earlier than Jan. 8.

Prosecutors argued Brown, who served in Congress for 24 years before losing her reelection bid in 2016, received $141,000 in cash through the charity One Door for Education and her campaign committee, The Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville reported.

Brown, who was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, will report to prison no earlier than Jan. 8.

Brown’s longtime chief of staff was sentenced to four years in prison, and the charity’s founder was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

The Democrat served a Florida district that included Jacksonville during her historic, nearly 25-year career.

She was convicted by a federal jury in May on 18 of the 22 charges against her, which included fraud, lying on her tax returns and on her congressional disclosures.

Image

Source: The Hill contributed to this report.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff