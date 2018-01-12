Image

12:50 AM / Saturday January 13, 2018

PA529
12 Jan 2018

District attorney Krasner appoints Judge Carolyn Engel Temin as Interim First Assistant District Attorney

January 12, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Larry Krasner   (Photo: Robert Mendelsohn)

Image

 

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner  onThursday continued his pledge to transform the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office (DAO) into the most effective prosecutor’s office in the nation by appointing Judge Carolyn Engel Temin as his Interim First Assistant District Attorney and restructuring the DAO.

“Judge Temin is a criminal justice trailblazer and I’m honored that she has rejoined the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office,” said District Attorney Krasner. “Judge Temin has not only tried and ruled on thousands of cases, but was appointed to be an international war crimes judge.

She also made history as the first female Public Defender in Philadelphia before becoming a homicide prosecutor. I’m thrilled she has returned to us, and I’m overjoyed to put her vast experience to work as we make this office the best prosecutor’s office in the country.”

Judge Temin was appointed by the High Representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina as an International Judge on the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo. The court tried cases involving organized crime, public corruption, and war crime cases including those from the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia in the Hague (Sept 2004 through November 2005).

After leaving private practice, Judge Temin became the first female lawyer to be hired by the Defender Association of Philadelphia (1964 to 1970) where she was responsible for, including other initiatives, parole and probation hearings. She joined the DAO in 1971, working in the office for nearly ten years, in numerous positions including as a Homicide prosecutor. And in 1983, she was elected to Philadelphia County’s Court of Common Pleas where she ruled on thousands of cases until she left the bench in 2003.

