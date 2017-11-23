Image

4:48 AM / Thursday November 23, 2017

PA529
23 Nov 2017

Cantrell wins race for mayor in New Orleans

November 23, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  LaToya Cantrell

 

Image

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — It was an historic election night in New Orleans, where voters have elected the first woman mayor and the first member of the Vietnamese community to serve on the City Council.

Complete returns show LaToya Cantrell, a City Council member, defeated former municipal Judge Desiree Charbonnet in the race to succeed term-limited Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

In a City Council race, Cyndi Nguyen, defeated an incumbent to become the first Vietnamese council member.

Nguyen’s biography says she and her family escaped communist Vietnam in 1975. She has worked as a coordinator for an affordable housing development and she started a nonprofit community-building organization.

