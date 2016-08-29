Butler Prestige Photography closing after 28 years

ABOVE PHOTO: George A. Butler, Jr. C.P.P.

After 28 years of stellar service to residents and institutions in the Delaware Valley, George A. Butler Jr., C.P.P., announced the closing of the Award Winning, Butler Prestige Photography. The photography studio, located at 6338 Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia, since April 1, 1988, is closing its doors on Friday, August 26, 2016.

Quality, service, integrity and professionalism have been the cornerstone of this Germantown landmark, and George has considered it a great honor and privilege to have captured and preserved the personalities, relationships, milestones and lifestyles of thousands of Delaware Valley individuals and families.

What does George feel was his greatest photographic accomplishment over this period of nearly three decades? Well, back in 1993 he was one of only three Philadelphia based professional photographers (and the very first African American) to become a Certified Professional Photographer (CPP) through Professional Photographers of America. Professional Photographers of America is the oldest, most renown and the world’s leading certification agency of imaging professionals. Less than 3 percent of professional photographers worldwide have this distinction.

To view his portrait artistry visit www.butlerprestigephoto.com.

If you are a former client of Butler Prestige, please phone George at 215-849-9393 to obtain your film/negative, digital files, and/or sample photographs from him before they are discarded for good!

What is George’s greatest fear regarding professional photography? The proliferation of low resolution cell phone cameras and other digital capturing devices, an ever growing number of people truly undervalue the importance of professionally preserving their legacy.

What is the next chapter for George? He started with photography as an avocation, and converted it in to a full service photography occupation. Now he is returning to the sheer fun and excitement of just taking photographs as a serious hobby.