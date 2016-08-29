Image

10:51 AM / Monday August 29, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
29 Aug 2016

Butler Prestige Photography closing after 28 years

wk-rev_08-28-16c
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 29, 2016 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: George A. Butler, Jr. C.P.P.

After 28 years of stellar service to residents and institutions in the Delaware Valley, George A. Butler Jr., C.P.P., announced the closing of the Award Winning, Butler Prestige Photography.  The photography studio, located at 6338 Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia, since April 1, 1988, is closing its doors on Friday, August 26, 2016.

Quality, service, integrity and professionalism have been the cornerstone of this Germantown landmark, and George has considered it a great honor and privilege to have captured and preserved the personalities, relationships, milestones and lifestyles of thousands of  Delaware Valley individuals and families.

Image

What does George feel was his greatest photographic accomplishment over this period of nearly three decades?  Well, back in 1993 he was one of only three Philadelphia based professional photographers (and the very first African American) to become a Certified Professional Photographer (CPP) through Professional Photographers of America.  Professional Photographers of America is the oldest, most renown and the world’s leading certification agency of imaging professionals.  Less than 3 percent of professional photographers worldwide have this distinction.

To view his portrait artistry visit www.butlerprestigephoto.com.

If you are a former client of Butler Prestige, please phone George at 215-849-9393 to obtain your film/negative, digital files, and/or sample photographs from him before they are discarded for good!

What is George’s greatest fear regarding professional photography?  The proliferation of low resolution cell phone cameras and other digital capturing devices, an ever growing number of people truly undervalue the importance of professionally preserving their legacy.

What is the next chapter for George?  He started with photography as an avocation, and converted it in to a full service photography occupation.  Now he is returning to the sheer fun and excitement of just taking photographs as a serious hobby.

Related Posts

Last chance to see civic photography exhibition by Afghan and Philadelphia students at the National Constitution Center State Rep.-elect Kinsey responds to school-closing proposal Closing the Gap: From immigrant to resident
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Food And Beverage

Make the grade in the kitchen with canned foods

food_08-28-16a

August 29, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Lentil Soup with Bacon Family Features During the back-to-school season, the stress of weeknight cooking...

Go With The-Flo

Kevin Hart married Eniko Parrish after a two-year engagement

go-flo_08-14-16a

August 12, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kevin hart By Florence Anthony Kevin Hart reportedly married Eniko Parrish on Monday, August 8...

Health

Back to school with diabetes: Five steps to keep your child safe at school

health_08-21-16a

August 19, 2016

BPT For parents of children living with diabetes, back to school season includes more than the usual...

Style

Olive Oil: an ancient beauty secret gaining popularity as all-natural beauty product

style_08-07-16a

August 5, 2016

By Leah Fletcher The use of olive oil for skincare is nothing new. In fact, it’s an...

Color Of Money

North Broad Renaissance Awards largest contract to African American, woman-owned firm

money_08-21-16a

August 19, 2016

The North Broad Renaissance recently announced that is has awarded its cleaning service contract to TWB Cleaning...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Medicare coverage for non-working spouses

seniors_08-21-16a

August 19, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, Does Medicare cover spouses who have not worked? I have worked all my life,...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff