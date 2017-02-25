Image

9:57 PM / Saturday February 25, 2017

PA529
25 Feb 2017

Black History discussion focuses on the Black agenda at FunTimes Magazine release party at the Reading Terminal Market

February 25, 2017 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Patrons at the FunTimes Magazine Black History discussion release party last weekend.  (Photo courtesy: FunTimes)

By Jasmine James

On Saturday, February 18, there was the usual hustle and bustle of action amidst the numerous vendors of the Reading Terminal. Nestled in the rear of the market sits The City Kitchen, the release party for the lastest edition of FunTimes was taking place. Doctors, musicians, esteemed intellectuals and creators gathered to celebrate the magazine and exchange ideas. The theme of this edition of FunTimes, as well as the topic of conversation, was a poignant question: what is “the Black agenda” for growth and emancipation?

Reminiscent of the “new Negro” literary theme of the Harlem Renaissance, determining the Black agenda in today’s world brought about varied responses of the question, and fostered a healthy debate. Some felt that it was the system to blame for the hindrance and corruption of Black youth.

Others countered that it was the job of the parent to nurture their children to become successful despite the circumstances. Whatever the position, we all could agree that the Black community is struggling and we need to band together to achieve success and prosperity. It was a joyous afternoon filled with praise, laughs and an appreciation of the positive showcasing of successful people of color in the most recent edition of FunTimes Magazine.

Image

For more information visit funtimesmagazine.com.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff