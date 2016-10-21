Image

6:40 PM / Friday October 21, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
21 Oct 2016

How AP rates the presidential race and the road to 270

wk-rev_10-23-16b
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 21, 2016 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE CARTOON:  Dave Granlund, Politicalcartoons.com

By Emily Swanson

associated press

WASHINGTON — After a week of revelations and allegations about Donald Trump’s behavior toward women, a third party twist lends an unprecedented level of uncertainty to one conservative stronghold.

Image

The Associated Press this week moves Utah to a tossup after recent polls there showed a narrowing gap between the Republican nominee and Democrat Hillary Clinton.

While Clinton may not have much upside in a state defined by its relationship with the Mormon church, support for independent Evan McMullin and Libertarian Gary Johnson adds unpredictability to usually Republican Utah.

Two polls conducted in Utah this week, by Monmouth University and Y2 Analytics, showed a 6-point Trump lead and a tie between Trump and Clinton. But both surveys showed McMullin not far behind, earning support from about 2 in 10 likely voters, and Johnson from about 1 in 10.

In both polls, about 7 in 10 Utah voters expressed an unfavorable view of the major party nominees.

After the release of a 2005 video of Trump making sexually predatory comments to “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush, the Church of Latter-day Saints-owned Deseret News newspaper published an editorial calling for the GOP nominee to step aside, saying, “What oozes from this audio is evil.”

McMullin, who is still mostly unknown to Utah voters, appears to have the greatest potential to capitalize on distaste for the GOP nominee. Though running as an independent, he’s a Republican and a Mormon, born in Utah and a graduate of Brigham Young University.

The AP analysis is of the map as it stands today. It considers preference polling, recent electoral history, demographic trends and campaign priorities such as advertising, travel and on-the-ground staff.

AP also this week moves the 2nd Congressional Districts in Maine and Nebraska to toss-ups. Both states award a single electoral vote to the winner of each congressional district.

Polls show Clinton ahead of Trump nationally, and she maintains edges in enough states to win the White House if she can hold on to her current leads.

SOLID DEMOCRATIC: California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington state (200 total electoral votes).

LEANS DEMOCRATIC: Colorado, Michigan, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin (72 total electoral votes).

TOSS-UP: Florida, Maine 2nd District, Nebraska 2nd District, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Utah (76 total electoral votes).

LEANS REPUBLICAN: Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Missouri (43 total electoral votes).

SOLID REPUBLICAN: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, Wyoming (147 total electoral votes).

Related Posts

In close race, Obama and Romney showing confidence Trump says no to presidential run Presidential, social votes show changing mindsets
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

“See no evil, hear no evil”

oasis_10-23-16a

October 21, 2016

By Stephanie Montague I had a friend with a daughter who was a little girl at the...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Flu vaccines designed specifically for seniors

seniors_10-09-16a

October 7, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any specific flu shots that are better suited for seniors? I just...

Travel

Celebrate 100 years of majesty with a visit to a National Park

travel_10-23-16b

October 21, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  A road through the California Redwood forests  (Photo: Sam Strickler / shutterstock.com) Insider tips for a...

Style

Why do some beauty salons seem recession-proof despite economic downturns?

style_10-16-16a

October 15, 2016

By Leah Fletcher When the bottom fell out of the economy a few years ago, woman like...

Color Of Money

National Association of Black Journalists projects to end 2016 with over a million dollar surplus

money_10-23-16a

October 21, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  NABJ President Sarah Glover speaks to attendees at this year’s NABJ/NAHJ Convention.  (Photo courtesy: NABJ)...

Entertainment

Taraji P. Henson pens memoir about Hollywood experiences from being paid “sofa change” for ‘Benjamin Button’ to losing a “meaty” role to Naomi Watts

enter_10-23-16b

October 21, 2016

By Tambay Obenson shadowandact Taraji P. Henson’s memoir, “Around the Way Girl,” hit bookstores and online retailers...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff