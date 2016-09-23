Image

5:39 PM / Monday September 26, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
23 Sep 2016

The Wildwoods host the 9th Annual Seafood & Music Family Fun Oct. 8

travel_09-25-16b
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 23, 2016 Category: Travel Posted by:

travel_09-25-16b-sm02The Wildwoods, NJ –The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce presents the 9th Annual Seafood and Music Festival on Saturday, October 8 from 11 AM- 8 PM. featuring a full day of eating, dancing and all-out fun. The Seafood and Music Festival will take place along Atlantic Avenue between Wildwood and Schellenger Avenues in Wildwood.

The festival will include live music, delicious food, messy pie eating contests, craft vendors and much more. The festival will even provide fun for the kids with a “Kids Korner,” open from noon – 5 p.m., featuring pumpkin painting, crab hat making, and inflatable bounce houses.

Image

Live musical entertainment will be played on two stages featuring Animal House, The Who Knows Band, 99 Reasons, and Club Phred.

The 9th Annual Seafood and Music Festival, complete with great food, great music, messy pie-filled faces and great merchandise vendors, is free to attend.

travel_09-25-16b-sm01

For additional information about the festival, please call the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce at 609-729-4000.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.

Related Posts

travel_09-11-16bSponsor, participate, volunteer and attend the 9th Annual RiverCity Festival Oct. 8 The 5th annual Global Fusion Festival loads Penn’s Landing with fun-filled and family friendly activities at the children’s Carnival City 1 MD AERIALSThe Wildwoods’ 2016 Summer Season filled with exciting events all summer long
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

How to forgive someone who isn’t sorry

oasis_09-25-16a

September 23, 2016

By Rachel-Claire Cockrell ibelieve.com I have a confession to make. I am the last person who should...

Seniors

Veterans find hope and healing through creative arts

seniors_09-25-16a

September 23, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs BPT Where words fail, the creative arts have the ability...

Travel

The Wildwoods host the 9th Annual Seafood & Music Family Fun Oct. 8

travel_09-25-16b

September 23, 2016

The Wildwoods, NJ –The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce presents the 9th Annual Seafood and Music Festival...

Style

The 10 things your hairstylist might not want you to know

style_09-25-16a

September 23, 2016

By Leah Fletcher Debbie Burrell loves her hairstylist.      He always makes her look like a...

Color Of Money

Healthy career outlook for health care professionals with law skills

money_09-25-16a

September 23, 2016

BPT Career opportunities in the health care industry are expected to continue growing more quickly than in...

Entertainment

Richards Rocks!– The “Rice & Rocks” Interview

enter_09-26-16a

September 26, 2016

  By Kam Williams The American-born daughter of Jamaican immigrant parents, Sandra L. Richards is the author of...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff