The Wildwoods host the 9th Annual Seafood & Music Family Fun Oct. 8

The Wildwoods, NJ –The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce presents the 9th Annual Seafood and Music Festival on Saturday, October 8 from 11 AM- 8 PM. featuring a full day of eating, dancing and all-out fun. The Seafood and Music Festival will take place along Atlantic Avenue between Wildwood and Schellenger Avenues in Wildwood.

The festival will include live music, delicious food, messy pie eating contests, craft vendors and much more. The festival will even provide fun for the kids with a “Kids Korner,” open from noon – 5 p.m., featuring pumpkin painting, crab hat making, and inflatable bounce houses.

Live musical entertainment will be played on two stages featuring Animal House, The Who Knows Band, 99 Reasons, and Club Phred.

The 9th Annual Seafood and Music Festival, complete with great food, great music, messy pie-filled faces and great merchandise vendors, is free to attend.

For additional information about the festival, please call the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce at 609-729-4000.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.