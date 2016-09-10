Sponsor, participate, volunteer and attend the 9th Annual RiverCity Festival Oct. 8

Historic Penn Treaty Park, Fishtown, and The Fishtown Neighbors Association are very proud to host the 9th Annual RiverCity Festival on Saturday, October 8th, 2016, from 12-6 PM in historic Penn Treaty Park. This free festival reinforces friendships in our community, promotes local businesses, and showcases what makes Fishtown stand out as a neighborhood with a tremendous history and vibrancy.

We will kick off the day with a 5K Fun Run. This run will begin and end at Penn Treaty Park winding through the historic streets of Fishtown. Once the runners return from their scenic run, they will be able to enjoy music all afternoon from the main stage while enjoying a post-run beverage in the hospitality tent. Run registration includes tech t-shirts, beverage tickets and goodie bags for all.

WXPN welcomes Creepoid along with local favorites Amanda X, Creem Circus, Ben Arnold, Deb Callahan and the return of TJ Kong and the Atomic Bomb to the RiverCity Fest live music lineup on the Eagle One Credit Union Mainstage.

Local vendors and businesses are in full support of the festival, displaying a wide array of arts and crafts. The RCF is also excited to bring back the hospitality Beer Garden, provided by the Philadelphia Brewing Company, Second Story Brewing, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company, and Philly Homebrew with Evil Genius Brewing. St. Benjamin’s Brewing will also be pouring their special RiverCity Ale!

Also returning is our Pet Tent. Visit representatives from the PSPCA, ACCT Philly and many more organizations and local businesses dedicated to helping out our furry friends The whole family will be able to participate in our free family fun area, with games and contests presented by the Penn Treaty Special Services District.

The family fun area also includes an inflatable rock wall, moon bounce, inflatable obstacle course, field games, magic shows, and much, much more! Visit www.rivercityfestival.org and https://facebook.com/rcfestival for more information on how to participate as a vendor, volunteer, and for a schedule of events. This event is presented by the Fishtown Neighbors Association in association with the Department of Parks and Recreation.