Six relaxing family Holidays

If you are looking to spend the holidays on the beach, Melia Nassau Beach in the Bahamas offers pools and activities for guests of all ages. The resort offers 7 acres of water fun and the kid’s pool has a waterfall feature. Rooms offer great ocean views which will make you forget that it’s winter. The Bahamas feature tropical weather, white-sand beaches and wonderful snorkeling. In addition to the Sheraton, there are other hotels to choose from, including Atlantis and Bimini Bay Resort. Nearby family vacation activities include helicopter tours and kayaking tours (be sure to book ahead of time during the holidays). Room rates start from $479 per night. You can often find beach and other vacation packages, especially during less busy periods.

A quick getaway from Chicago, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa has a fitness center and a relaxing spa. The resort has three restaurants which serve delicious holiday meals. There is also skiing and snowboarding at The Mountain Top where families can take group ski lessons or hire a private instructor. Book one of the suites to have plenty of space. Moose Mountain Falls Waterpark at Timber Ridge Lodge (at Grand Geneva) offers heated watersides and tubing year-round. Guests of Grand Geneva can purchase day passes to the waterpark, but be sure to reserve well ahead of time, especially during the holidays. Other activities include lake cruises, tours of the historic downtown and shopping. In the winter, The Mountain Top offers downhill skiing, snowboarding and cross-country skiing. Romantic weekend specials start at $80 per person. 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva, WI 53147, visit http://www.grandgeneva.com, or call 262-248-8811

Gaylord Texan Hotel offers shopping, indoor gardens, a full-service spa and fitness center. When it’s colder in the winter, you can take walks, go swimming and dine indoors. Indoor gardens stay vibrant year-round. The hotel overlooks Lake Grapevine, and is located minutes from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Relax and unwind at the 25,000-square-foot day spa and fitness center on your Christmas getaway before heading to one of the restaurants for a holiday meal. Visit www.marriot.com/hotels/travel/dalgt-gaylord-texan-resort-and-convention-center, or call (817) 778-1000 for more information.

Visit Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and Aquarium of the Pacific while staying at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort in California. The oceanfront resort features Spanish-inspired architecture, ocean adventures, spa treatments and several sumptious restaurants. Room rates start at $290 per night. Find more weekend getaways from San Diego and family trips in California. You may also like the Langham Huntington Hotel & Spa. Location: 21500 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, California. Visit https://huntingtonbeach.regency.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html or call (714) 698-1234

If you are looking for romantic escapes, many hotels and inns offer Christmas specials couples. Whether you want to spend the holidays on a tropical beach, in a city or in the country, there is plenty to choose from. Grand Hyatt Bali in Indonesia has luxury suites and villas, Balinese spa, landscaped gardens and an abundance of pools. Balinese style buildings are surrounded by pools, creating romantic ambiance. There are 24 luxury villas set in the tropical gardens, perfect for a couples getaway. Rates start at $310 USD per night. The hotel offers deals and packages, including romantic, spa and bed & breakfast. The “Romance Package” includes breakfast, wine and late checkout.

The Spa Package includes a breakfast, $100 spa credit and late checkout so that you can relax on your getaway. Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua BTDC , Nusa Du, Bali, Indonesia. Visit https://bali.grand.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html or call +62 361 77 1234 for more information.

Montage Beverly Hills is a spa getaway with a holistic approach to wellness, where you can spend your Christmas holidays aligning yourself to a new, healthier you for the new year. Beverly Hills is known for its shopping and dining. The hotel gardens provide a nice contast to the hustle and bustle of the city. Montage Beverly Hills has three gardens, each with a hand-carved fountain. Take a rest on one of the benches on your romantic walk through the lawns, sycamore trees and manicured topiaries. There is a beautiful rooftop pool, elegant dining and the 20,000-square-foot Spa Montage. Rooms start at $425 per night. 225 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, California 90210. Visit http://www.montagehotels.com/beverlyhills/, or call 888-860-0788

Visit Napa Valley for Christmas and taste this year’s best wines, accompanied by delicious cuisine. Stay at Auberge du Soleil which has a beautiful spa surrounded by private gardens. Book a treatment in the Melisse Spa Suite which was built with couples in mind, with a romantic fireplace. The hotel has just 50 suites, so you will not feel crowded on your getaway. The restaurant serves delicious cuisine and offers a great selection of wines, perfect for a holiday celebration. Suites range from $700 to $3,350 per night. Ask about spa packages.

180 Rutherford Hill Road, Rutherford, California, United States. Visit https://aubergedusoleil.aubergeresorts.com/, or call 800-348-5406, 707-963-121.