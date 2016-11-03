Image

11:17 PM / Thursday November 3, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
3 Nov 2016

Setting the record straight: Common myths about vacation rentals

travel_11-06-16a
November 3, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  shutterstock

NAPSI

Vacation rental homes are becoming increasingly popular. In fact, 89 percent of travelers who have never rented a vacation home before would consider it, according to a recent study. However, popular misconceptions prevent some people from doing so. Here are a few facts that can help.

Myth #1: More space = a higher price tag. Many travelers assume vacation rentals are more expensive than traditional lodging. Think again: When you break down the price per night and per room compared to traditional accommodations, vacation rentals typically offer better value—plus, you get added living areas. Rental homes can also prove more cost effective when you average in all the convenient amenities, such as kitchens to save money on meals, or washers and dryers to cut down on baggage fees because you can pack less.

Myth #2: I need to have a large group. Vacation rental homes come in all shapes and sizes, from studio units and condos in resort-style communities to larger, private homes with four or more bedrooms. Solo travelers, couples and families alike can enjoy rental homes for the convenience and can find the right-sized home for their needs.

travel_11-06-16asm01Myth #3: I have to stay for at least a week. Many vacation rental homes offer flexibility when it comes to length of stay. Travelers can often find rentals for weekend stays, especially during off-peak travel periods.

Myth #4: You have to book far in advance. There is no set time frame for booking a rental home before your trip. While booking further in advance can give you a greater selection to choose from, there are often great last-minute deals in many popular vacation destinations for those who can’t plan as far ahead.

Myth #5: If I need help, I’m on my own. This one depends on how you book your rental home. If you book directly with a homeowner through a listing site, you will have to work out any issues directly with the owner. However, if you book through a professional manager, such as Wyndham Vacation Rentals, there is someone available 24/7 to assist you and to serve as a liaison between you and the property owner. Wyndham even offers a “Vacation Rental Bill of Rights” that assures travelers that their expectations will be met.

Image

Learn more about vacation rentals at www.VacationDifferently.com. The travel resource offers great tips on family travel, ideas for vacation rental accommodations, and inspiration on a different way to travel.

