Resolutions on the road: Cruising into 2017 with plans for better car care

Every new year brings a flurry of resolutions, and Hankook Tire checked out the road-related improvements Americans resolve to make happen in 2017. Whether you’re looking to save money or are determined to make that cross-country road trip a reality, the Hankook Tire Gauge Index found Americans are looking to take the well-oiled wheel of 2017 with better car care.

Under pressure

According to the Hankook Tire Gauge Index, over half (57 percent) of Americans are determined to keep their car cleaner in 2017. Additionally, 35 percent resolve to check the air in their tires more frequently, and doing so can have a significant effect on overall driver safety. Did you know it is recommended to check the air in your tires once a month? Be sure to check your vehicle’s owner’s manual for the recommended tire pressure for your car, truck or SUV.

Resolve to rotate

When the snow just won’t stop falling and the trees look a little too bare, sometimes it’s all too easy to daydream about escaping to a tropical island for a while. Most Americans agree, as 84 percent would rather drive to a sunny beach than to a ski resort in the winter months. For those who can’t escape the elements, it is more important than ever to make sure your tires are rotated as you navigate the winter roads. A good tip is to rotate your tires when you check your oil – and since nearly a quarter of drivers (22 percent) resolve to change the oil more frequently in 2017, it looks like America is already on the road to good car maintenance.

Keep on commuting

We might all begrudge our daily commute, but considering 61 percent of Americans drive every day, it doesn’t look like many of us are resolving to change it. However, there better be light on the roads during the daily drive. Whether drivers are scared of the dark or not, 48 percent of Americans adjust their commute to avoid driving once the sun sets.

New year, new tires

Nearly one in four Americans (24 percent) will resolve to get new tires in 2017. While shopping for those, 73 percent note they look for tires with good traction or grip. An all-season, high performance tire like the Ventus s1 noble 2 from Hankook offers solid handling throughout the year.

Whether you’re already hunting for new tires for the new year, it might be a good idea to do “the penny test” and check your tread. Take a penny and insert it between the tread of the tire, with Lincoln’s head facing down. If you can see the top of Lincoln’s head, it’s time for new tires. After all, you don’t want to end up stuck by side of the road, but if you do, there’s a good chance someone will pull over and help you. More than half (56 percent) of those surveyed said they have helped someone who was pulled over with car trouble. That’s definitely one way to get some good karma heading into the new year.