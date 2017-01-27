Image

1:38 PM / Friday January 27, 2017

PA529
27 Jan 2017

Resolutions on the road: Cruising into 2017 with plans for better car care

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 27, 2017 Category: Travel Posted by:

BPT

Every new year brings a flurry of resolutions, and Hankook Tire checked out the road-related improvements Americans resolve to make happen in 2017. Whether you’re looking to save money or are determined to make that cross-country road trip a reality, the Hankook Tire Gauge Index found Americans are looking to take the well-oiled wheel of 2017 with better car care.

Image

Under pressure

According to the Hankook Tire Gauge Index, over half (57 percent) of Americans are determined to keep their car cleaner in 2017. Additionally, 35 percent resolve to check the air in their tires more frequently, and doing so can have a significant effect on overall driver safety. Did you know it is recommended to check the air in your tires once a month? Be sure to check your vehicle’s owner’s manual for the recommended tire pressure for your car, truck or SUV.

Resolve to rotate

When the snow just won’t stop falling and the trees look a little too bare, sometimes it’s all too easy to daydream about escaping to a tropical island for a while. Most Americans agree, as 84 percent would rather drive to a sunny beach than to a ski resort in the winter months. For those who can’t escape the elements, it is more important than ever to make sure your tires are rotated as you navigate the winter roads. A good tip is to rotate your tires when you check your oil – and since nearly a quarter of drivers (22 percent) resolve to change the oil more frequently in 2017, it looks like America is already on the road to good car maintenance.

Keep on commuting

We might all begrudge our daily commute, but considering 61 percent of Americans drive every day, it doesn’t look like many of us are resolving to change it. However, there better be light on the roads during the daily drive. Whether drivers are scared of the dark or not, 48 percent of Americans adjust their commute to avoid driving once the sun sets.

New year, new tires

Nearly one in four Americans (24 percent) will resolve to get new tires in 2017. While shopping for those, 73 percent note they look for tires with good traction or grip. An all-season, high performance tire like the Ventus s1 noble 2 from Hankook offers solid handling throughout the year.

Whether you’re already hunting for new tires for the new year, it might be a good idea to do “the penny test” and check your tread. Take a penny and insert it between the tread of the tire, with Lincoln’s head facing down. If you can see the top of Lincoln’s head, it’s time for new tires. After all, you don’t want to end up stuck by side of the road, but if you do, there’s a good chance someone will pull over and help you. More than half (56 percent) of those surveyed said they have helped someone who was pulled over with car trouble. That’s definitely one way to get some good karma heading into the new year.

Related Posts

Three tire tips to cruise through winter, safely City announces parking restrictions and road closures for 2017 Mummers Parade Tax resolutions for the new year
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Bridging the Gap

January 27, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  (From l to r:) Chris Kingsberry – Groove Phi Groove, The Bonner Family of Harleysville,...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Tax help for caregiver of elderly parents

January 27, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Are caregiving expenses tax deductible? I provide a lot of financial support to my...

Go With The-Flo

Taraji P. Henson is set to star in “Proud Mary”

January 20, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Taraji P. Henson  (Photo: Phil Stafford / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony There’s a lot buzzing...

Beauty

Should you add color highlights to your or opt for the more popular option—balayage?

January 20, 2017

By Leah Fletcher The reasons women get highlights added to their hair vary. Some women get them...

Color Of Money

Four life changes that affect your taxes and how to tackle them

January 27, 2017

BPT Life changes often mean tax changes. Whether it’s getting married, buying or selling a home, moving...

Entertainment

PBS honors extraordinary achievements and explores important conversations as part of Black History Month programming

January 20, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:   Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Assistant Professor Abebaw Gela marvel from the tunnels below...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff