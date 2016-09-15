Planning a Florida vacation? Discover this gem off the beaten path

ABOVE PHOTO: The Singing Tower in Bok Tower Gardens near Lake Wales, Florida. Bok Tower Gardens is a National Historic Landmark and a bird sanctuary located north of Lake Wales. (Copyright: Nick Fox -Shutterstock)

BPT

This year, you’ll be traveling to Florida for a theme park experience of a lifetime – and your family can hardly contain their excitement. While thrill rides and fun games make up the majority of your itinerary right now, it’s a good idea to research other attractions in the area you can add to the list.

Even the most seasoned amusement park enthusiasts need a break from the long lines and bustling crowds now and then. When your family desires a change of scenery, Visit Central Florida has the perfect escape to rejuvenate both kids and adults: Bok Tower Gardens.

Bok Tower Gardens is a beautiful, relaxing hideaway that’s only a short drive from major theme parks and beaches. Much more than a botanical garden, this historic landmark offers a wide range of activities to keep your family entertained all day. Here are just a handful of the experiences you’ll find at Bok Tower Gardens.

Outdoor Kitchen and Edible Garden

A recent addition, the Outdoor Kitchen and Edible Garden is a great attraction for foodies and home gardeners alike. Enjoy fresh garden-to-table dining, and learn tips for growing vegetables and creating interesting dishes during chef-led demonstrations. Along with the tasty meals, you’ll admire the charming setup; this outdoor kitchen is built from reclaimed cypress wood and features a wood-fired brick oven.

The Children’s Garden

Bok’s new Children’s Garden opens up in September, and offers three acres of play area in open, natural environments. Kids of all ages will have a blast exploring and learning through a wide range of activities, from rock scrambles to fairy trails. When the weather’s warm, don’t miss out on playful water games by the river!

Geocaching

It’s a treasure-hunting game for the modern world! Geocaching, where you use GPS-enabled devices to navigate and track down hidden objects, is available in three different locations throughout the Gardens. The three geocaching locations also include trade treasures and a log book to enhance the game.

The Singing Tower Carillon Concerts

Pack a picnic and blanket, and enjoy lunch under the tower to the sounds of a live carillon concert at 1 PM and 3 PM daily. The carillon is a musical instrument consisting of 23 cast bronze bells, and can play music in any key. If you’d rather not prepare food before hand, you can find a fresh, flavorful lunch at the Blue Palmetto Cafe.

Family Fun

At Bok Tower Gardens, there are plenty of entertainment options created with the whole family in mind. Discovery Backpacks encourages your to explore the breathtaking Gardens, taking in the fresh scents and vivid colors, while enjoying fun and educational activities. If you wish to learn more about the Gardens, sign your family up for a free Garden Adventure Guide. During the tour, you’ll learn fun facts about its culture and natural history. You can even use the map and clues to hunt for hidden tile posts on your way to the Singing Tower.

Natural beauty, fun activities and live music – what’s not to love about these gardens? To learn more about Bok Tower Gardens and start planning your visit, head to visitcentralflorida.org today.