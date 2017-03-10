Image

1:55 AM / Saturday March 11, 2017

PA529
10 Mar 2017

Napa Valley Wine tours

March 10, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Tamber Bey Winery

By Pablo Huarez

Because time with family is one of the best things that can happen, we all want that time to be memorable. If you are looking for an exhilarating time with family, a Napa Valley Wine Tour would be an exceptional choice.

Among the ceaseless romantic vines and rolling hills, you’ll discover hidden gems like rare vintages, and new varietals. You’ll also get the chance to attempt barrel tasting of some of the world’s finest wines, and even blend your own personal wine. Whether or not you are a wine connoisseur or not, you’ll leave Napa Valley with a decent understanding  of wine making and some history about the area’s wineries. But if your not a wine drinker, there are other things in Napa Valley that you can explore.

Here are some suggestions to get you started:

BEST WINERY TOURS IN NAPA VALLEY

Hall Wines Bergfeld

Art and Wine Converge

At Hall Wines, fine wine and art go hand in hand in the winery’s art and wine tour. Stroll through the winery’s collection of modern art while savoring Hall’s newest releases. You can also check out the winery’s “sunset cruise,” an outdoor tour of the property at sunset, complete with a tasting on the terrace watching the vineyards. (http://www.hallwines.com)

Image

Medieval Magic

A tour and tasting at the Castello di Amorosa is an unique experience. Modeled after a 13th-century Tuscan castle, the Castello provides its guests a preview into medieval history. The royal food and wine pairing tour, which comprises an informative tour of the castle, presented by the winery’s sommelier, features food and wine pairings in the castle’s extravagant Royal Apartment. (http://www.castellodiamorosa.com/)    

An Equestrian Affair

The Tamber Bey Winery is located in the Sundance Ranch and provides an exceptional wine tasting experience. The tasting chamber is housed in the innovative barn’s clubhouse and guests are treated to a tour of the ranch in addition to a tour of the winery.  (http://www.tamberbey.com/)

