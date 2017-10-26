Millennial travel is on the rise

NewsUSA

Millennials want to see the world. According to a study by Boston Consulting Group, Americans ages 18-34 reported a greater desire to travel abroad by a 23 percent margin. While the economy rebounds, travel spending by this group is up.

These 80 million young Americans crave authenticity and adventure in travel; they are socially and ecologically conscious and strive for a healthy lifestyle. International travel and cultural experiences are their top priorities. One great travel option is adventure cruising on an eco-friendly ship.

Star Clippers’ soft-adventure, healthful activities and unique ports of call make this cruise line perfect for millennials. They can explore several different countries in one vacation on an authentic and comfortable tall ship.

The intimate size of the ships — just 170 or 227 passengers — lends the feel of a private yacht. Special itineraries reach exciting destinations, including such exclusive events as the Cannes Film Festival and the Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez yacht regatta. Typical itineraries navigate the Caribbean in winter and Mediterranean in summer, visiting ports less traveled by large cruise liners.

The atmosphere on board is relaxed. An open deck plan encourages guests to climb the mast for a panoramic view from the crow’s nest, relax in the bowsprit net or enjoy a cocktail on deck. Events like a pirate-themed party or sunrise yoga create a congenial milieu.

Shoreside activities include historical and athletic pursuits. Water sports, including kayaking, paddle boarding and snorkeling, are popular. Other options for enjoying a day at port range from biking the hills of Croatia to kicking back at a quiet beach barbecue.

