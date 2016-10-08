All inclusive Hawaii vacation packages

ABOVE PHOTO: Waves breaking on the rocks on a sunny day during a spectacular ocean view on the Road to Hana, Maui, Hawaii, USA (Photo: Shutterstock; Copyright: DonLand)

If a visitor spent a month on Maui, and did something different every single day, there wouldn't be enough time to do everything. Maui will always be a "doer's" mecca!

From November until April, the giant humpback whales spend the winter in Maui's offshore waters. They congregate here to mate and give birth to their young. This endangered species is known for its gentleness, its oceanic gymnastics and its haunting song. The Pacific Whale Foundation offers whale watching excursions aboard both power and sail boats. Fees are used for cetacean (which includes whales, dolphins and porpoises) research. There are three whaling museums: the Carthaginian, anchored in Lahaina Harbor, The Lahaina Whaling Museum, and the outdoor museum in the Whaler's Village shopping complex in Kaanapali.

Ho'okipa Beach is the windsurfer's mecca, and so the lovely little town of Pa'ia is its "cool" capital. The perfect waves and brisk onshore breezes are perfect for the fleets of neon-bright sails streaking across the waves. Once a plantation town, Paia now has gotten hip. It now has boutiques, antique shops, art galleries and many excellent restaurants, to add to its windsurfing shops.

Walk through a rainforest echoing with birdsongs heard no place else on the planet, along a rugged lava shoreline spewing giant geysers, or into mysterious sea caves steeped in ancient legend. You will discover trails to waterfalls with plunge pools for swimming, and walks into valleys so deep they never see a sunrise or even a sunset. There are actually even trails into the dramatic lunaresque landscape of Haleakala Crater.

Few places are as committed to bikeways as Maui. It is possible to bicycle from the East End of the island at the Wailea Resort to Kapalua on the West End. Much of the ride is along spectacular shoreline road. Presently you will find guided downhill bicycle tours from the summit of Haleakala Volcano along the flower farms and little towns of Upcountry, right to the beach at Pa’ia. In 38 miles the elevation drops 10,000 feet.

Dive and snorkel sites are world class. There are two marine conservation areas, one at Honolua Bay on West Maui and the other at Molokini, a partially submerged volcanic crater offshore at Wailea. Because of the contours of the crater, it’s like swimming in an aquarium. The nearby Lana’i Cathedrals is considered to be one of the most beautiful dive sites in the world. In addition, there is also a sunken US submarine to explore. Glass bottom boats including a pleasure submarine open up the wonders of the Hawaiian reef to non-swimmers.

