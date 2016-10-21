Image

12:36 PM / Friday October 21, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
21 Oct 2016

Halloween treat: A night at Dracula’s Castle in Transylvania

travel_10-23-16a
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 21, 2016 Category: Travel Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Bran Castle  (Photo: Sergey Novikov / Shutterstock.com)

 

By Alison Mutler

Associated Press

BRAN CASTLE, Romania –Dracula’s castle will have overnight guests on Halloween, marking the first time since 1948 that anyone has slept in the Transylvanian fortress.

The site’s actual name is Bran Castle, and two people will get to sleep there Oct. 31 thanks to a promotion by Airbnb. The guests will be wined and dined, then left alone to lie down in red velvet-trimmed coffins just as Dracula did in the Bram Stoker horror novel that popularized the legend.

Image

The castle is famous for its connection to Vlad the Impaler, a real-life prince who stayed there in the 15th century and had a cruel habit of using stakes to impale his victims. Vlad inspired Stoker’s story of Count Dracula.

The Airbnb contest to find guests for the night launched Monday. Applicants were asked to use their “vampiric wit’’ to imagine what they’d say to Count Dracula if they met him. Winners will be flown to Romania and then taken to the castle set dramatically in the Carpathian Mountains. If they’re too spooked to sleep in the coffins, beds are on hand.

The castle is one of Romania’s top tourist attractions, with more than 630,000 visitors a year. Hosting the one-off Airbnb event is a descendant of Bram Stoker, Dacre Stoker.

“I want to make it both realistic and show the legend in the wonderful country that birthed the whole thing,’’ Stoker said in a telephone interview. He’ll play the role of Jonathan Harker, a character from the novel who encounters Dracula at the castle. When the winners arrive in a horse-drawn carriage, he plans to greet them using the same words Dracula used in his ancestor’s story: “Welcome to my house! Enter freely. Go safely, and leave something of the happiness you bring!’’

Stoker added that staging “Halloween night in Dracula castle’’ was a way of “re-creating the book, and giving people a good experience and a good scare.’’

The winning pair will tour the castle, then be treated to a candlelight dinner of chicken paprikash, the same meal described in the novel. Airbnb’s rules for the night are simple: no garlic or silver jewelry ,  both believed to ward off vampires,  and this reminder: “The count is not a fan of mirror selfies.’’ (According to legend, a vampire’s image cannot be seen in mirrors.)

travel_10-23-16asm01

Bran inner courtyard

Bran Castle was originally a military fortress, strategically set on a highway that links Transylvania to southern Romania. Vlad the Impaler did not own the castle, but is believed to have used it briefly during his incursions in Transylvania. He is also believed to have been imprisoned in the castle for two months in 1462 when he was captured by a rival Hungarian king.

Vlad impaled his victims as punishment for wrongdoing. His victims reputedly included all the elderly residents of one community to avenge the deaths of his father and brother.

Following World War I, the castle was given to Queen Marie in gratitude for her role in unifying Transylvania with the rest of Romania. She bequeathed it to her youngest daughter Princess Ileana. In 1948, the Communists seized it from Ileana.

In 2006, years after communism ended, the castle was returned to Ileana’s son Dominic Hapsburg, a retired New York architect. His sisters spent their childhood there. A Romanian company manages the castle which is rented for weddings, soirees and corporate events. Hapsburg plays an active role in the site, but nobody has stayed overnight there since Hapsburg and his family were exiled from Romania.

The castle is very popular with tourists. “We just love Halloween, so what drew us to Romania was Transylvania,’’ said Gina Ricciardi of Boca Raton, Florida, visiting with her husband and friends. “We wanted to see Dracula’s castle and just experience the whole Dracula.’’

Might Count Dracula himself show up on Oct. 31?

“Did he really die at end of the novel when he was stabbed with knife? Bram leaves the question ambiguous,’’ Stoker said. “But if he’s still floating around, he would make an appearance.’’

Related Posts

Hotel Transylvania: Mortal courts Dracula’s overprotected daughter in animated romantic comedy No tricks here: Treat guests to a hair-raising Halloween experience food-wine_10-12-14aEight Halloween hacks for throwing ghoulishly memorable parties
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

“See no evil, hear no evil”

oasis_10-23-16a

October 21, 2016

By Stephanie Montague I had a friend with a daughter who was a little girl at the...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Flu vaccines designed specifically for seniors

seniors_10-09-16a

October 7, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any specific flu shots that are better suited for seniors? I just...

Travel

Halloween treat: A night at Dracula’s Castle in Transylvania

travel_10-23-16a

October 21, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Bran Castle  (Photo: Sergey Novikov / Shutterstock.com)   By Alison Mutler Associated Press BRAN CASTLE,...

Style

Why do some beauty salons seem recession-proof despite economic downturns?

style_10-16-16a

October 15, 2016

By Leah Fletcher When the bottom fell out of the economy a few years ago, woman like...

Color Of Money

Guest Commentary: Ben & Jerry’s come out in support of Black Lives Matter movement

money_16-16-16a

October 15, 2016

www.benjerry.com Black lives matter. They matter because they are children, brothers, sisters, mothers, and fathers. They matter...

Entertainment

Taraji P. Henson pens memoir about Hollywood experiences from being paid “sofa change” for ‘Benjamin Button’ to losing a “meaty” role to Naomi Watts

enter_10-23-16b

October 21, 2016

By Tambay Obenson shadowandact Taraji P. Henson’s memoir, “Around the Way Girl,” hit bookstores and online retailers...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff