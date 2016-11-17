Four undeniable reasons to travel in 2017

BPT

Do you dream of getting away from the stress of your everyday life? Are you looking for a way to reconnect with loved ones? Do the winter blues have you dreaming of warm, sunny days?

Sounds like you’re in need of a vacation.

Planning a vacation gives you something to look forward to in the new year. What’s more, studies show planning a vacation is one the best parts of the travel experience. It can boost your mood for weeks leading up to the big trip.

From researching exciting destinations, to booking accommodations and counting down the days until you leave, travel can get your 2017 off to the right start, or be the perfect gift for the holidays. Here are four tips to make the trip perfect:

Get away to disconnect: When planning a vacation, select a location where you can truly disconnect from your job and home responsibilities. For example, with 60 miles of coastline open for relaxation and fun, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a wonderful destination that’s an easy drive or flight from virtually anywhere in the United States. Once you arrive, make sure your out-of-office email is set and resist the urge to check social media. Now’s the time to focus on you and your loved ones.

Get away to reconnect: AAA reports two out of three people say quality time with loved ones is the most important part of a vacation. In addition to selecting a great location, strive to find comfortable and convenient accommodations. Condotels, multi-bedroom hotel units and beach homes, are all wonderful options to bring your family and friends closer together. Plus, the extra amenities (like full kitchens) are sure to make your stay that much more relaxing.

Get away to build memories: A whopping 91 percent of people say their favorite memory is a vacation, according to Expedia.com research. To set the stage for massive memory-making, select a location with something for everyone. There’s more than just the gorgeous shoreline at Myrtle Beach. Feel like a mermaid when you visit Ripley’s Aquarium. Learn the wonders of science and the imagination at WonderWorks. Travel back in history by exploring Hopsewee Plantation and LW Paul Living History Farm. Finally, indulge the palate by visiting a variety of eateries along Murrells Inlet MarshWalk. Learn more at VisitMyrtleBeach.com.

Get away to try something new: Trying an activity you’ve never done before is guaranteed to give you and your family memories to last a lifetime. Do some research about the destination you’ve selected and sign up for activities in advance to ensure you get the most convenient times. Whether it’s crabbing off a pier, kayaking pristine back-rivers or taking a hot air balloon ride, doing a unique activity is something you’ll always remember (plus you’ll get a story that is sure to make everyone jealous back home).

Stop dreaming and start planning – that unused paid time off is full of possibilities. Whether a gift or a family trip next year, let these ideas guide you to the vacation of a lifetime.