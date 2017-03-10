Image

1:55 AM / Saturday March 11, 2017

PA529
10 Mar 2017

Five top reasons to visit Singapore

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
March 10, 2017 Category: Travel Posted by:

By Mahesh Shende

From the city’s rich cultural heritage to the myriad of events taking place there, good reasons abound to visit and make the most of the beautiful sunny city of Singapore. Because it’s so enthralling, Singapore can be a great escape from the everyday.

We have picked the top 5 reasons for you to visit Singapore at least once. You won’t want to miss anything while exploring this place.

Image

 

Gardens of the Bay

(1) Amazing Parks

Known by many as the “Garden City”, Singapore is dotted with lush, green parks. As soon as you land, you’ll notice the greenery surrounding the entire city. The highways in the city has hedges and flowers and are primly decorated. You will even see plenty of vegetation and golf courses around Singapore. If you want to get some of the great views and picturesque walks, you should visit the Mount Faber Park and Southern Ridges near Sentosa.

(2) World class casino

The Marina Bay Sands next to the Gardens of the Bay, which opened in 2010 and quickly became the new symbol of Singapore. The casino stands tall with three impressing towers, a 1,600-room hotel and a boat shaped bridge that connects them. The world class casino features Asian and European gaming.

(3) Easy to get around

With a population of over 5 million that’s constantly on the move, public transportation is key in Singapore. Thus, it has one of the  best transport systems in the world with open and roomy driverless trains, ultra-modern subway stations, and shops. Public transportation in Singapore is inexpensive and cabs in the city are required by law to use meters, unlike other Asian countries.

Mount Faber Park

(4) Foodie’s paradise

Singapore is home to a variety of cuisines including great local dishes including chili crab, chicken rice, kaya toast and many more scrumptious delicacies. If you want to indulge your taste buds in gourmet cuisines with an interesting twist, visit Mod-Sin. Singapore holds various food events for all the foodies that turn to the city to try different food and cuisines and the Singapore Food festival is famous for it’s offerings.

(5) Lots of nightlife options

If you’re a night owl, Singapore has a lot to offer. If dancing the night away is your thing, hit Clarke Quay or the Marina Bay. For a more laid back time, there are cocktail spots and beach bars with beautiful panoramic views.

For more information about travelling to Singapore, go to http://www.yoursingapore.com/en.html.

Related Posts

Top 10 reasons to be thankful for diversity– Our nation prospers from our diverse heritage Top ten reasons why people of color should care about sequestration Top reasons why Toronto is the ultimate stopover city this summer
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

House GOP releases bill replacing Obama health care overhaul

March 10, 2017

By Alan Fram and Ricardo Alonzo-Zaldivar associated press WASHINGTON — On Monday, House Republicans released their long-awaited...

Seniors

A life with hemophilia and a challenge to all

March 10, 2017

BPT Val Bias’ entire life changed when he heard the loud noise come from the bathroom. The...

Go With The-Flo

Fantasia Barrino cancels a concert due to second-degree burns

March 10, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Fantasia Barrino  (Photo: s_bukley / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony “The Fast and Furious” star Tyrese...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Mar. 12

March 10, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: The planet Saturn takes about 30 years to travel through all 12...

Color Of Money

The home design trend you need to know about

March 10, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Mix and layer materials used for surfaces at home to create dramatic, beautiful spaces –...

Entertainment

Capturing Harry Belafonte’s magnetism and sensuality in noir classic ‘Odds Against Tomorrow’

March 10, 2017

By Sergio Mims shadowandact.com Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve been celebrating the 90th birthdays of...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff