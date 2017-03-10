Five top reasons to visit Singapore

By Mahesh Shende

From the city’s rich cultural heritage to the myriad of events taking place there, good reasons abound to visit and make the most of the beautiful sunny city of Singapore. Because it’s so enthralling, Singapore can be a great escape from the everyday.

We have picked the top 5 reasons for you to visit Singapore at least once. You won’t want to miss anything while exploring this place.

(1) Amazing Parks

Known by many as the “Garden City”, Singapore is dotted with lush, green parks. As soon as you land, you’ll notice the greenery surrounding the entire city. The highways in the city has hedges and flowers and are primly decorated. You will even see plenty of vegetation and golf courses around Singapore. If you want to get some of the great views and picturesque walks, you should visit the Mount Faber Park and Southern Ridges near Sentosa.

(2) World class casino

The Marina Bay Sands next to the Gardens of the Bay, which opened in 2010 and quickly became the new symbol of Singapore. The casino stands tall with three impressing towers, a 1,600-room hotel and a boat shaped bridge that connects them. The world class casino features Asian and European gaming.

(3) Easy to get around

With a population of over 5 million that’s constantly on the move, public transportation is key in Singapore. Thus, it has one of the best transport systems in the world with open and roomy driverless trains, ultra-modern subway stations, and shops. Public transportation in Singapore is inexpensive and cabs in the city are required by law to use meters, unlike other Asian countries.

(4) Foodie’s paradise

Singapore is home to a variety of cuisines including great local dishes including chili crab, chicken rice, kaya toast and many more scrumptious delicacies. If you want to indulge your taste buds in gourmet cuisines with an interesting twist, visit Mod-Sin. Singapore holds various food events for all the foodies that turn to the city to try different food and cuisines and the Singapore Food festival is famous for it’s offerings.

(5) Lots of nightlife options

If you’re a night owl, Singapore has a lot to offer. If dancing the night away is your thing, hit Clarke Quay or the Marina Bay. For a more laid back time, there are cocktail spots and beach bars with beautiful panoramic views.

For more information about travelling to Singapore, go to http://www.yoursingapore.com/en.html.