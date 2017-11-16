Five savvy strategies to calm your travel worries

BPT

Traveling can make for some of the best moments of your life, but it is not without its challenges. After all, there are rooms to book, activities to plan and, of course, luggage to worry about. Without the right strategies, these challenges can seem pretty daunting.

How daunting? A survey from Honeywell shows that thinking about luggage and whether it’s been successfully loaded onto the plane is one of the top worries travelers have when embarking on a new trip. Fortunately, there’s a solution to that and many other challenges employed by savvy travelers. How savvy are you? Read on to see how many of these strategies you already use and find some new tactics to round out your portfolio.

Downsize your wallet. Your billfold is a wealth of personal and financial information, but you shouldn’t keep all your eggs in the same basket. Clear your wallet of everything except a credit card, a backup and your insurance information and leave the rest at home. Pack some cash in your carry-on and you’ll ensure a missing wallet won’t be a total loss.

Travel during the off-season. Travel can be expensive, especially if you’re flying during peak season. This makes winter travel to many locations significantly cheaper. However, many people refuse to fly during this time because they believe the weather will hinder their flight. Fortunately, many delays can be avoided thanks to modern technology. Honeywell’s GoDirect Weather allows pilots to safely navigate through snowstorms, hurricanes and other adverse weather conditions to provide you a safe, smooth and affordable flight to your destination.

Pack a one-day survival kit. Lost luggage can happen to anyone, and that’s why it’s important to have a backup plan. Enter your carry-on. Instead of using it only for the items you want with you on the plane, pack it full of everything you’ll need to survive for 24 hours in your destination. That way, if your luggage should be misplaced at arrival, you won’t be stuck scrambling for everything once you land.

Breathe easy while flying. Forty-four percent of survey respondents said they felt the air quality inside the aircraft cabin was so poor it could make people sick. This is a myth, and modern environmental control systems, designed by Honeywell, not only keep the cabin pressure comfortable, they scrub the air regularly of toxins, microbes, molds, viruses and even smells. This means you can breathe deep and focus on your destination without sacrificing your comfort.

Do your research. Getting the lay of the land is one of the most exciting parts of traveling to a new location, and a little preparation allows you to enjoy the journey without getting lost. Make the most of your time while you’re traveling by planning some activities in advance and mapping them out. You’ll save time when you land if you know how far the airport is from your hotel and that hot restaurant you want to try.

Never stop traveling

Travelers today are savvier than ever, but old myths die hard. In planning your next adventure, focus on the tips above and ignore the myths. It’s a surefire strategy to enjoy every moment of your travels and create memories that last a lifetime.