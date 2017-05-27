Image

4:01 AM / Sunday May 28, 2017

PA529
27 May 2017

British Airways cancels most flights from London due to IT failure

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on British Airways flight stalled by IT failure (all times local):

British Airways has canceled all flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports as a global IT failure causes severe disruption for travelers.

The airline says it has suffered a “major IT systems failure.”

BA says terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick have become extremely congested and it is cancelling all flights from the airports until 6 p.m. (1700GMT). It is urging passengers not to go to the airports.

Earlier, passengers at Heathrow reported long lines at check-in counters and flight delays.

BA has not said what is causing the computer problem, but says it is working to resolve it as quickly as possible.

Air travelers faced delays Saturday because of a worldwide computer systems failure at British Airways, the airline said.

BA apologized in a statement for what it called an “IT systems outage” and said it was working to resolve the problem. It said in a tweet that the problem is global.

Passengers at Heathrow Airport reported long lines at check-in counters and flight delays. One posted a picture on Twitter of BA staff writing gate numbers on a white board.

“We’ve tried all of the self-check-in machines. None were working, apart from one,” said Terry Page, booked on a flight to Texas. “There was a huge queue for it and it later transpired that it didn’t actually work, but you didn’t discover that until you got to the front.”

The problem comes on a holiday weekend, when thousands of Britons are travelling.

