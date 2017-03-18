Berks Jazz Fest: Great jazz happens here!

ABOVE PHOTO: Diva Jazz Orchestra

READING, PA–For most people, the arrival of March means spring is here. For those of us that live in Pennsylvania’s Americana Region, March means Berks Jazz Fest is back. This year is no exception. From March 31-April 9, the 27th Annual Berks Jazz Fest returns to entertain with pre-fest concerts starting mid-March.

The Berks Jazz Fest is one of the most comprehensive music festivals in the country and features some of the biggest and brightest names in jazz, blues, world music, and R&B. Some of this year’s headliners include Gerald Albright, Patti Austin, Jonathan Butler, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Fourplay, Snarky Puppy, Rick Braun, Chuck Loeb, Keiko Matsui, Brian Culbertson, and Shemekia Copeland. With more than 45 main stage concerts and non-ticketed events, visitors can expect to find seriously impressive music throughout the region during the 10-day festival.

Pennsylvania’s Americana Region is an easy drive from New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. and offers an affordable getaway, complete with entertainment during Jazz Fest. Tickets for major concerts never exceed $60. Fest attendees can easily build a weekend around a favorite artist and add free musical events and area activities to round out a visit.

Local attractions like the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, Reading’s landmark Pagoda, and the original VF Outlet Center, are well worth visiting. Plus our amazing array of restaurants, breweries , and wineries won’t disappoint the most discerning of palates. And while Jazz Fest is a treat for the ears, the beautiful landscape and incredible architecture of Pennsylvania’s Americana Region is a feast for the eyes. It all comes together to make for a memorable experience. After all, great stuff happens here.

For more information about Berks Jazz Fest and scheduled acts go to http://www.berksjazzfest.com/, or call (610) 898-1930, 201 Washington St Suite 523 Reading, PA 19601. For more information about our region, or to order the 2017 Visitors Guide, contact Pennsylvania’s Americana Region, 1.800.443.6610.