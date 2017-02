This is the first post in the new “Style” section of the site. We’re not doing the whole dramatic mission statement thing. We’re skipping all the formalities and jumping straight into the content…

I’m really feelin’ Hender Scheme right now. This footwear is crazy! They’re taking retro concepts and remaking ’em with all plush leather throughout. The price tag is HEAVY ($1k+) but if you can afford to grab a pair I suggest you do.

Images courtesy of Ssense