Holiday gifts for your average hair-obsessed devotees

By Leah Fletcher

During this holiday season, what could be better than hair care gifts for your hair-obsessed BFF, mom, sister or cousin?

These are the women who spend appreciable time and money grooming their tresses to perfection. They also are known among family and friends as those who “never have one strand of hair out of place.”

So, what do you gift these woman who have everything in their hair care arsenal? With the holiday season upon us, some of the best hair brands are offering hair kits designed to keep tresses moisturized and flawlessly styled. The following list, which are available on line or at local beauty retail outlets, might help you find the perfect gift for your favorite hair-care devotees.

Madam C.J. Walker Beauty Culture Custom Hair Masque Cocktail Kit

Much is known about the self-made American business woman Madam C. J. Walker. She worked tirelessly and established herself as a pioneer of the modern Black hair-care and cosmetics industry.

Madam C.J. Walker’s efforts made her a millionaire and her largess set standards in the African American community for corporate and community giving.

There are many who know her story, but often ask: “What happen to the legacy of this iconic business leader?” More than a century later, her descendants have continued to expand her business empire. Her products are being offered at Sephora and continue to improve hair health and manageability; hydrate scalp to promote healthy hair and restore and nourish damaged hair.

The Culture Custom Hair Mask Cocktail Kit contains:

• Dream Come True Wonderful Deep Conditioning Masque. 6

• Scent & Shine Brassica Seed Oil (0.15 oz.)

• Scent & Shine Coconut Oil (0.15 oz.)

• Scent & Shine Jamaican Black Castor Oil (0.15 oz.)

Sephora, $38

Carol’s Daughter Hair Milk Perfect Curls Holiday Set

Simplify your complex curl regimen just like Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price. Getting the perfect curl doesn’t have to be a challenge. As a business owner, wife and mother of three, Price doesn’t have time for lots of products, complex rules and regimens to get her best curl. Her secret is to simply cleanse, moisturize, style—and go at a moment’s notice.

The Milk Perfect Curls Holiday Set contains:

• FREE Monoi Repairing Hair Mask (2.0 oz.)

• FREE Monoi Hair Repairing Leave-In Conditioner (4.0 oz.)

• FREE Holiday Gift Box (items not packed inside)

• Hair Milk Nourishing & Conditioning Refresher Spray (10.0 oz.)

• Hair Milk Nourishing & Conditioning Cleansing Conditioner (12.0 oz.)

• Hair Milk Nourishing & Conditioning Original Leave-In Moisturizer (8.0 oz.)

• Hair Milk Nourishing & Conditioning Styling Pudding (8.0 oz.)

Carol’s Daughter, $37.60

DevaCurl Super Curly

Girls with curls spend a lot of time shopping for products that will give their lifeless curls some bounce. The DevaCurl system seems to solve the issues for those with all types of curls whether they range from loose to extra tight. With this system Curly Girls don’t have to decode what the product does for their curl type. The genius of DevaCurl is that one no longer shops for styles by curl type. Instead, one now shops by curl need.

Let’s take Joan Ellis, who professionally colored her hair a bleach blonde ombre. “After a week my curls were motionless and my hair looked messy,” declared Ellis, who said after using the product her hair improved and her curls bounced back with plenty of life.

The DevaCurl Super Curly Kit includes:

• Full size Decadence Cleanser (10.0 oz.)

• Full size Conditioner (10.0 oz.)

• SuperCream, trail size (3.0 oz.)

• DevaScarf for endless styling options—A $74 Value!

DevaCurl, $40.00

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Kit

If you are interested in moisturizing your hair and reducing frizz while creating curl definition consider SheaMoisture’s Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Kit. Made with natural and certified organic ingredients. Formulations include certified organic Shea Butter, which moisturizes and nourishes fatty acids and vitamins. Coconut Oil, hydrates and protects, and Silk Protein, which reduces breakage and smooths hair and scalp with fatty acids.

The Shea-Moisture’s story begins with Sofi Tucker, who started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was the Grandmother and SheaMoisture is her legacy.

The SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Kit includes:

• Curl & Shine Shampoo (4.0 oz.)

• Curl Enhancing Smoothie (4.0 oz.)

• Curl & Style Milk (4.0 oz.)

• Hold & Shine Moisture Mist (4.0 oz.)

Ulta, $19.99

Keranique Deluxe Regrowth Hair System

The Complete Keranique Hair Regrowth System is a four piece kit that combines the science of a clinically proven hair regrowth treatment and hair care for thicker, fuller, healthier-looking, more manageable hair. The hair regrowth system contains Minoxidil, the only ingredient for women’s hair regrowth that has been approved by the FDA, so you can regrow your hair naturally without expensive surgery or painful procedures.

This introductory kit is designed to help treat hair loss in women. The Scalp Stimulating Shampoo provides micro circulation of the scalp by helping to remove dirt and build-up, creating an environment that is receptive to receiving Minoxidil and other treatments. The cream-gel based Volumizing Keratin Conditioner provides moisture to thin hair without weighing it down.

The Deluxe Regrowth Hair System includes:

• Lift & Repair Treatment Spray (2.0 oz.)

• Scalp Stimulating Shampoo – Deep Hydration (4.5 oz.)

• Volumizing Keratin Conditioner – Deep Hydration (4.5 oz.)

• Hair Regrowth Treatment for Women (2.0 oz.)

Keranique, $44