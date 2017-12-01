Image

11:07 PM / Friday December 1, 2017

PA529
1 Dec 2017

White House lawyer: Nothing about Michael Flynn’s guilty plea “implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn.”

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 1, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

📷 Screen grab Bill Maher show

A White House lawyer says that nothing about former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s guilty plea “implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn.”

Image

Lawyer Ty Cobb also points out that Flynn worked in the White House for only 25 days and that he was a “former Obama administration official.”

Cobb put out a statement Friday after Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI. As part of a plea deal, Flynn has admitted that a senior member of the Trump transition team directed him to make contact with Russian officials in December 2016.

Cobb said the “false statements involved mirror the false statements to White House officials which resulted in his resignation in February of this year.”

Trump has previously referred to Flynn as a “wonderful man.”

___

11:42 a.m.

Flynn is admitted in a statement that his actions were wrong, and he says his guilty plea is in the best interests of his family and the country.

Flynn released a statement Friday after pleading guilty in federal court in Washington to lying to the FBI about his contacts during the post-election transition period with the Russian ambassador.

He says he’s cooperating with an investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of prosecutors. That investigation is examining potential contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Flynn also says he’s been subjected to false accusations.

-Associated Press

Related Posts

National security adviser Michael Flynn resigns Ex-Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleads guilty to lying to FBI about Russian contacts Guilty plea in black cemetery desecration case
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Once Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wed, their official titles will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

November 30, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Meghan Markle (Kathy Hutchins/shutterstock.com)   By Florence Anthony Now being referred to as “Our Black...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Recognizing and treating depression in retirement

November 30, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Since retiring a few years ago, my husband has become increasingly irritable and apathetic....

Food And Beverage

A festive meal to remember

December 1, 2017

Family Features Make your perfect holiday story complete by serving one of the best holiday dinners you’ve...

Commentary

Ball: Good or bad for Black fathers?

November 30, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Former UCLA player Lonzo Ball (2) greets his brother LiAngelo Ball, left, and father LaVar...

Health

Infertility guidance begins with healthcare providers

November 30, 2017

NewsUSA Infertility can be a difficult topic to understand for couples trying to conceive a child. Many...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 3

November 30, 2017

All Signs: This week the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Saturn are all in Sagittarius. Yowsers! Let’s all...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff