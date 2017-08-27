Image

5:34 AM / Monday August 28, 2017

27 Aug 2017

Watch Live Coverage of Houston Floods here at The SUN

Viola Davis celebrated her birthday with the cast and crew of “How To Get Away With Murder”

August 24, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Viola Davis (Jaguar PS / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Tongues are wagging that Viola...

Savvy Senior: How to stop unwanted junk mail and guard against mail fraud

August 24, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, My elderly father gets over 100 pieces of junk mail every week, and I...

Rooting for potatoes: The spud makes a comeback

August 24, 2017

NewsUSA Forget low-carb diets and Atkins; those sweet, succulent spuds are once again finding their place among...

SUNscopes for the week of August 27

August 24, 2017

All Signs: OMG! The countdown has begun. “Back to school” is Tuesday, Sept. 5. We have one...

Record $417M award in lawsuit linking baby powder to cancer

August 24, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Business Insider   By Michael Balsamo Associated Press LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles jury...

This time, things will work out

August 24, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs diannahobbs.com The Hobbs children love to reminisce. A while ago, they felt like strolling...

