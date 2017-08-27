27 Aug 2017
Watch Live Coverage of Houston Floods here at The SUN
Viola Davis celebrated her birthday with the cast and crew of “How To Get Away With Murder”
August 24, 2017
ABOVE PHOTO: Viola Davis (Jaguar PS / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Tongues are wagging that Viola...
Savvy Senior: How to stop unwanted junk mail and guard against mail fraud
August 24, 2017
Dear Savvy Senior, My elderly father gets over 100 pieces of junk mail every week, and I...
Rooting for potatoes: The spud makes a comeback
August 24, 2017
NewsUSA Forget low-carb diets and Atkins; those sweet, succulent spuds are once again finding their place among...
SUNscopes for the week of August 27
August 24, 2017
All Signs: OMG! The countdown has begun. “Back to school” is Tuesday, Sept. 5. We have one...
Record $417M award in lawsuit linking baby powder to cancer
August 24, 2017
ABOVE PHOTO: Business Insider By Michael Balsamo Associated Press LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles jury...
This time, things will work out
August 24, 2017
By Dianna Hobbs diannahobbs.com The Hobbs children love to reminisce. A while ago, they felt like strolling...
